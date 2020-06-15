Watch now: Bloomington council considers downtown improvement options

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders are returning to a three-year-old report for ideas about how to improve the downtown area.
After City Council members provided further direction Monday, city staff next week plan to present options from the Downtown Bloomington Task Force report. Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy last month requested that the council consider bringing back some of the projects recommended by the task force in October 2017.
"Why do I want to bring this back? The big part about this is I think there were a lot of really good ideas that were in this report," said Mathy, who owns Raccoon Games, 309 N. Main St.
"To use a colloquialism, the baby was thrown out with the bath water when some of the portions of the Downtown Task Force report were bogged down in controversy," he added during a discussion at the council's committee-of-the-whole meeting.
The task force, which Mathy served on, proposed a set of ideas intended to create inviting public spaces through beautification, public art and making the downtown more friendly to foot traffic.
The centerpiece of the task force report was a proposed catalyst project to replace the deteriorating, 45-year-old Market Street parking deck with a structure housing the Bloomington Public Library, a Connect Transit bus transfer station and public parking.
Mathy and other council members, including Julie Emig of Ward 4, Joni Painter of Ward 5 and Jenn Carrillo of Ward 6, said the council should remove the section about the controversial catalyst plan and approve the remainder of the task force's recommendations.
City Manager Tim Gleason said when he was hired in July 2018, "I was told that (the task force final report) was extremely controversial. So walking through this and getting some clarity is very much appreciated on my part.
"It gives us, the staff, a road map to work with," added Gleason. "There is so much that falls into the category of the hanging fruit, the low cost, no cost — that's exactly what we've implemented over the last couple of years, but (I) very much appreciate this as the next step."
The next step is to get a presentation from city Economic Development Director Melissa Hon about the task force recommendations that staff has already done and "what staff thinks is the next low-hanging fruit," said Mathy.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen and Mathy said they see a vision for the downtown centered around its historic buildings.
"We want to preserve the historic fabric," said Mathy. "A lot of the historic buildings were lost in the 1980s when we had entire blocks of buildings razed. I think everybody would agree that we don't want to see that happen anymore. We don't want modern architecture kind of invading. We want to preserve those buildings."
City staff also will present several options for the council to consider next Monday related to whether to further extend the beverage tax late fees and penalties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city's ordinance declaring an emergency declaration due to the novel coronavirus allows businesses selling food and beverages to pay that tax without any consequences within 30 days after Gov. J. B. Pritzker ends his state of emergency. Mathy has suggested an extension of 90 days to six months.
Gleason told the council that some traffic lanes are being closed to expand downtown dining opportunities.
"We plan on beginning construction ... in the next couple of days so that opportunity is in place prior to Father's Day weekend, which is coming up (this Saturday and Sunday)," he added.
Gleason said revenues during the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic are faring better than originally projected.
"We think that we're going to hit a million dollars better than what we were projecting," said Gleason, adding city Finance Director Scott Rathbun will provide more details at the council meeting next Monday.
PHOTOS: Downtown Bloomington Farmers Market returns
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.