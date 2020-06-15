Watch now: Bloomington council considers downtown improvement options

Mathy and other council members, including Julie Emig of Ward 4, Joni Painter of Ward 5 and Jenn Carrillo of Ward 6, said the council should remove the section about the controversial catalyst plan and approve the remainder of the task force's recommendations.

City Manager Tim Gleason said when he was hired in July 2018, "I was told that (the task force final report) was extremely controversial. So walking through this and getting some clarity is very much appreciated on my part.

"It gives us, the staff, a road map to work with," added Gleason. "There is so much that falls into the category of the hanging fruit, the low cost, no cost — that's exactly what we've implemented over the last couple of years, but (I) very much appreciate this as the next step."

The next step is to get a presentation from city Economic Development Director Melissa Hon about the task force recommendations that staff has already done and "what staff thinks is the next low-hanging fruit," said Mathy.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen and Mathy said they see a vision for the downtown centered around its historic buildings.