Watch now: Bloomington council considering tax incentives for candy plant

Members also will vote on amending the COVID-19 emergency ordinance to allow prorated liquor license fees to qualifying businesses and to allow City Manager Tim Gleason to approve grant agreements and applications related to the pandemic.

The prorated fee will be calculated by the annual liquor license fee divided by the number of days in a year, multiplied by the number of days the business was closed. The proration is available for businesses with liquor licenses that did not sell alcohol or liquor through curbside pickup for delivery during the pandemic.

The establishment must hold a liquor license and must not have sold liquor on a continuous basis, said Nora Dukowitz, the city's public information officer. Businesses can apply when dine-in services resume.

The amendment to the grant agreement and application approval process is more of a clarification, said Dukowitz. Grant agreement execution typically requires council action, but the amendment allows the city manager to execute grant agreements related to COVID-19 as a way to expedite the process.

