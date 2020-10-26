Watch now: Bloomington council expands duties of police oversight board

BLOOMINGTON — The city police advisory board is getting more duties.
The Bloomington City Council on Monday voted 5-4 to expand the responsibilities of the Public Safety & Community Relations Board.
The board was created in 2017 at the request of an alliance of community organizations, including Not in Our Town, American Civil Liberties Union of Central Illinois, NAACP, YWCA of McLean County and Black Lives Matter Bloomington-Normal.
The group serves as an advisory board to the police chief and city manager, providing feedback from community members about training, operations and policy.
New duties include building community outreach, anticipating and preventing problems, and making recommendations to the city based on public input and analysis of data.
The vote came after a lengthy conversation about the role of the panel.
Ward 9 Ald. Kim Bray, who was on council when the advisory board was created, said similar recommendations were considered when it was established. Bray said she wasn't sure if the board needed change because of the low ratio of complaints.
She said she instead would like for the council to work with the community to meet their needs in a different format.
Bray motioned to have the ordinance denied.
Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy, who was also on the council in 2017, disagreed with Bray's assessment of the resolution. Ward 3 Ald. Mboka Mwilambwe said the item should be considered during a future meeting when they could further discuss the amendment.
"It is going to build a longtime to build a culture of trust for the complaints to come forth," said Ward 6. Ald. Jenn Carrillo. She added that while the city has a low rate of complaints, that doesn't mean there are not things to complain but that some could still be uncomfortable coming forward.
Ward 7 Ald. Scott Black said he was heartened to see how many community organizations came to Bloomington to have a board enacted but did not take the same approach with the Normal and McLean County governments.
Ward 4 Ald. Julie Emig said the amendment would be an alignment with the original ordinance. "I don't see it as divisive at all. I think it is another attempt to layer transparency and a way to look at what is happening to everyone in the community," Emig said.
All of the council members voted against Bray's motion to have the ordinance denied. Bray was the only member to vote 'yes.' The motion failed.
"I think it is premature to start adding language," said Bray.
Carrillo, Black, Crabill and Emig voted for the amendment and Ward 2 Ald. Donna Boelen voted no along with Ward 5 Ald. Joni Painter, Mwilambwe and Bray.
