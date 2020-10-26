Watch now: Bloomington council expands duties of police oversight board

She said she instead would like for the council to work with the community to meet their needs in a different format.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bray motioned to have the ordinance denied.

Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy, who was also on the council in 2017, disagreed with Bray's assessment of the resolution. Ward 3 Ald. Mboka Mwilambwe said the item should be considered during a future meeting when they could further discuss the amendment.

"It is going to build a longtime to build a culture of trust for the complaints to come forth," said Ward 6. Ald. Jenn Carrillo. She added that while the city has a low rate of complaints, that doesn't mean there are not things to complain but that some could still be uncomfortable coming forward.

Ward 7 Ald. Scott Black said he was heartened to see how many community organizations came to Bloomington to have a board enacted but did not take the same approach with the Normal and McLean County governments.

Ward 4 Ald. Julie Emig said the amendment would be an alignment with the original ordinance. "I don't see it as divisive at all. I think it is another attempt to layer transparency and a way to look at what is happening to everyone in the community," Emig said.