 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Bloomington council extends city manager's contract to 2025
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Bloomington council extends city manager's contract to 2025

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – City leaders on Monday extended City Manager Tim Gleason's contract through March 2025. 

The Bloomington City Council unanimously approved the one-year extension to Gleason's contract, which was previously set to expire July 2024, and a provision requiring Gleason reside within 20 miles of the city until his contract ends. 

Council in September approved a 3% raise for Gleason, bringing his base salary to $197,219.

Tim Gleason

Gleason

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hired in June 2018 after leaving the same position in Decatur, Gleason has been the council's and Mayor Tari Renner's point person on a series of issues, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic. 

City code endows the city manager a range of powers, from hiring department staff and overseeing policies, to controlling the city's checkbook and documenting its property. 

In other business, Council also approved: 

  • The appointment of Torea Philips to the Bloomington Housing Authority Board, with a term expiring April 30, 2025.
  • A notice of intent to award $4,330,316 to Stark Excavating, Inc. for Phase 2 of the Locust Street CSO Elimination and Water Main Replacement. 
  • A resolution approving a $4,212,591 loan agreement with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency from the Water Pollution Control Loan Program and Public Water Supply Loan Program to fund Phase 2. 
  • A zoning amendment creating the R-D Downtown Neighborhood Residence District. The district will span 255 properties adjacent to downtown Bloomington and cover neighborhoods in Wards 1, 4 and 6.
  • A zoning amendment changing 7.31 acres in the Southgate Commercial Plaza Subdivision from B-2 local commercial district to C-1 office district.
  • An ordinance increasing the community development fund in the fiscal year 2021 budget by $74,765.20 to use federal grant funds. 
  • An ordinance increasing the community development block grant fund in the FY 2021 budget by $546,029 to distribute federal grant funds. 
  • An ordinance reducing the city's FY 2022 rental payment for the Government Center facility and Lincoln Parking Garage by $122,622.
  • A liquor license change of ownership, from PSM Shell to Bloomington Shell.
  • A Lake Bloomington lease transfer of Lot 18, Block 3, Camp Kickapoo,  from Anne Bliss, to Douglas C. and Tracey A. McCord. 

6 things to know about Rivian's new Chicago showroom

Timothy Eggert can be reached at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Gavin Newsom feels the heat

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington City Councilwoman Jenn Carillo on Biden's projected victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News