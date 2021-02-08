Watch now: Bloomington council extends city manager's contract to 2025

BLOOMINGTON – City leaders on Monday extended City Manager Tim Gleason's contract through March 2025.

The Bloomington City Council unanimously approved the one-year extension to Gleason's contract, which was previously set to expire July 2024, and a provision requiring Gleason reside within 20 miles of the city until his contract ends.

Hired in June 2018 after leaving the same position in Decatur, Gleason has been the council's and Mayor Tari Renner's point person on a series of issues, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.

City code endows the city manager a range of powers, from hiring department staff and overseeing policies, to controlling the city's checkbook and documenting its property.

In other business, Council also approved: