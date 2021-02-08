Watch now: Bloomington council extends city manager's contract to 2025

BLOOMINGTON – City leaders on Monday extended City Manager Tim Gleason's contract through March 2025.
The Bloomington City Council unanimously approved the one-year extension to Gleason's contract, which was previously set to expire July 2024, and a provision requiring Gleason reside within 20 miles of the city until his contract ends.
Hired in June 2018 after leaving the same position in Decatur, Gleason has been the council's and Mayor Tari Renner's point person on a series of issues, most recently the COVID-19 pandemic.
City code endows the city manager a range of powers, from hiring department staff and overseeing policies, to controlling the city's checkbook and documenting its property.
In other business, Council also approved:
- The appointment of Torea Philips to the Bloomington Housing Authority Board, with a term expiring April 30, 2025.
- A notice of intent to award $4,330,316 to Stark Excavating, Inc. for Phase 2 of the Locust Street CSO Elimination and Water Main Replacement.
- A resolution approving a $4,212,591 loan agreement with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency from the Water Pollution Control Loan Program and Public Water Supply Loan Program to fund Phase 2.
- A zoning amendment creating the R-D Downtown Neighborhood Residence District. The district will span 255 properties adjacent to downtown Bloomington and cover neighborhoods in Wards 1, 4 and 6.
- A zoning amendment changing 7.31 acres in the Southgate Commercial Plaza Subdivision from B-2 local commercial district to C-1 office district.
- An ordinance increasing the community development fund in the fiscal year 2021 budget by $74,765.20 to use federal grant funds.
- An ordinance increasing the community development block grant fund in the FY 2021 budget by $546,029 to distribute federal grant funds.
- An ordinance reducing the city's FY 2022 rental payment for the Government Center facility and Lincoln Parking Garage by $122,622.
- A liquor license change of ownership, from PSM Shell to Bloomington Shell.
- A Lake Bloomington lease transfer of Lot 18, Block 3, Camp Kickapoo, from Anne Bliss, to Douglas C. and Tracey A. McCord.