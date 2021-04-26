Watch now: Bloomington council eyeing more funding to meet ADA compliance

BLOOMINGTON — Elected officials are looking to increase the amount of money the city spends each year to make streets and businesses more accessible for people with disabilities.
The Bloomington City Council on Monday voted 8 to 1 to earmark a $67,131 surplus in unawarded grant funds for costs associated with updating businesses to bring them within compliance with mandates outlined in the American with Disabilities Act.
"Perhaps it's also time to send a signal that ADA compliance is also important to us," said Ward 7 Ald. Mary "Mollie" Ward.
Ward 1 Jamie Mathy voted against the measure "not because I don't think accessibility is important" but because the council "should better prioritize the way the money is already budgeted."
Monday's vote came after Ward motioned to remove from the council's consent agenda an item that would have reallocated $82,784 in leftover cash from two historic preservation grant funds to pay for restoration work of some of the city's brick streets.
Ward first motioned to reduce the reallocated funds to $15,653 for brick street repairs and move the remaining $67,131 back into the city's general fund to be used for making more city street crossings and sidewalks ADA-compliant.
"I have neighbors who cannot safely get to the grocery store, who cannot safely get out to vote, who cannot safely do a lot of things that others of us take for granted because they can't get down the sidewalk and across the street," Ward said. "It's a safety issue and an accessibility issue."
Ward added that she also plans to introduce an initiative before the next council meeting to direct city staff to identify crossings and sidewalks in need of compliance and to draft an ADA accessibility transition plan by the end of 2021.
She also explained that the city has not updated the current plan since 2015, and that since fiscal year 2018 the city has reallocated $89,000 in leftover funds from the same grant for brick street repair.
The Pantagraph in November detailed how Bloomington has 423 miles of sidewalks that need to be improved as part of a sidewalk master plan, and that the city is only about half-way through the plan, adopted five years ago.
Ward said the $15,653 would cover seven priority repairs for brick streets. The remaining balance, she said, should cover the costs of cutting curbs and adding audible signals at street crossings for people who are visually impaired.
City Manager Tim Gleason said that of the $1.2 million the city spends on sidewalk repairs each year, 20% is spent on making corner ramps ADA-compliant, 20% goes toward amending specific ADA complaints about sidewalks and 60% covers the cost to replace entire lengths of sidewalks.
Each year, he said, 75 different city sidewalk curb ramps are made ADA- compliant.
The discussion Monday moved toward the specific purpose of the grants, and whether money allocated through them could be used by businesses for ADA accessibility improvements.
The grants do allow for awarded money to be spent that way, city staff confirmed.
Ultimately, the motion was amended to say that the remaining $67,131 will be reallocated at a future date during fiscal year 2022 to "increase the amount that the city will provide businesses seeking grants in order to be more ADA compliant."
The council was still meeting by the time of The Pantagraph's deadline.
