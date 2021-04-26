Watch now: Bloomington council eyeing more funding to meet ADA compliance

"I have neighbors who cannot safely get to the grocery store, who cannot safely get out to vote, who cannot safely do a lot of things that others of us take for granted because they can't get down the sidewalk and across the street," Ward said. "It's a safety issue and an accessibility issue."

Ward added that she also plans to introduce an initiative before the next council meeting to direct city staff to identify crossings and sidewalks in need of compliance and to draft an ADA accessibility transition plan by the end of 2021.

She also explained that the city has not updated the current plan since 2015, and that since fiscal year 2018 the city has reallocated $89,000 in leftover funds from the same grant for brick street repair.