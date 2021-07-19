Watch now: Bloomington council hears update on plan to address flooding damage

BLOOMINGTON — Three weeks after a series of extreme storm events pounded the city over two days, dropping up to 10 inches of rain and overwhelming city infrastructure, officials on Monday said they do not have an immediate solution to prevent the same issues from unfolding again.

"There’s no one quick answer for all of this stuff," Public Works Director Kevin Kothe told the Bloomington City Council at its monthly work session. "We're in the midst of collecting and analyzing data; we still haven't got all the data collected yet where we can analyze it and get all the answers."

City Manager Tim Gleason last week said the city has fielded 500 damage claims related to the storms and that they are being worked through on a case-by-case basis.

Gleason said Monday he expects the city's insurer to start sending out claims letters to residents affected by the storms this week. He added that any denial of federal disaster aid would be followed by a push by state leaders for funding.

Kothe's comments came amid a hour-long discussion over the June 25 and June 26 storm events. He fielded a range of questions from council members, deferring many to a presentation he will give in August.

Kothe did detail some of the aftermath, confirming how most of the flooding experienced in basements across the city was due to overwhelmed city-owned combined sewer systems. A combined sewer system mixes sanitary sewer waste with storm water into a single system.

There are at least 85 miles of combined sewer lines across the city, according to a map shown by Kothe. The city also maintains 251 miles of sanitary sewer lines and 244 miles of storm sewer lines.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kothe said flooding from overwhelmed combined sewer systems mostly occurred within homes located in older neighborhoods, like those on the city's west side and in its historic core.

"We had people in whole corridor in the core of Bloomington that had both significant backup…and surface flooding," Kothe said. "There were several feet of water across that whole corridor."

At least 40 residences in the East Gate neighborhood experienced that issue, according to nine residents who again on Monday publicly chronicled the flooding at their homes. Ten people last week expressed their frustration over the same issues.

Many of the Ward 8 residents on Monday reiterated those comments, framing themselves as "victims" of the combined sewers and the city's "negligence." Others said they still have not heard an "acceptable offer" from city officials to solve the issues.

Kothe said the city could accelerate plans to deal with water retention and reconfiguring combined sewer systems, but warned that each neighborhood and each home is different and that the timeline of any project is restricted by funding, design and other constraints.

Many council members suggested that the city spend funding allocated to it by the American Rescue Plan to accelerate infrastructure initiatives like the Locust/Colton combined sewer overflow elimination project and to fund separating combined sewer systems.

"I'd much rather be putting the money into preventing it from happening than cleaning up after it happens," said Ward 7 Ald. Mollie Ward. "I think we all do."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0