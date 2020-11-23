 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Bloomington council members approve new utility billing system; site for Aldi
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Bloomington council members approve new utility billing system; site for Aldi

{{featured_button_text}}
Bloomington City Council Nov. 23 meeting

BLOOMINGTON — A new utility billing system is coming next year.

Bloomington City Council members on Monday approved using Invoice Cloud, a platform for utility billing meant to be easier for electronic payments. 

Scott Rathbun, director of finance, said the platform is a win-win for the city and residents. 

"They provided a statistic that 35% of late payments are due to just people forgetting to pay," Rathbun said. "The constant communication that this system is really built to provide, it saves the consumers late fees as well as improving the city's cash flow." 

Users can get reminders, confirmation notifications and other features. There's also an interactive voice response feature for Spanish-speaking users and retail cash payments where users can make utility payments at certain retailers. 

According to a city memo, the Invoice Cloud fees are primarily based on electronic transactions processed through the platform. The initial gross cost is estimated to be approximately $105,000. This cost will be spread between the following Enterprise Funds related to their utility billing activity: water, storm water, sewer and solid waste. 

New store coming to Village Lane 

A new Aldi grocery store to be located on the southeast side of town is in the works.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

City council members on Monday approved a site plan review from the city's Economic Development Department for the grocer that would be located at Village Lane and South Mercer Avenue. 

It's official. Here's who will be on the April ballot in Bloomington

The vacant property is part of the Parkway Village Planned Unit Development. Shops and businesses in that area are accessible by Connect Transit’s Orange Line, which also runs on South Mercer Avenue. A 20,000 square-foot Aldi that would be built on the site is planned to include 96 parking spaces, two electric vehicle parking spaces, three bicycle racks, and four accessible parking spaces.

Council approval means that the development of a grocery store on the site can begin. 

Other business 

In other business, the council approved routine measures including the $371,820 purchase of rock salt in preparation for the winter season. Council members also approved the renewal of a $203,413 contract for software maintenance and support covering the city's Microsoft licensing.

The council will hold their next open session meeting on Dec. 7. During a previous meeting, City Manager Tim Gleason mentioned the council would take an official vote on the proposed property tax levies for the city and library. Nora Dukowitz, a spokesperson for the city, previously said the rate will not change from last year. The average owner of a $100,000 would not see a change on their tax bill if the levy is approved.

The final council meeting for the year will be held on Dec. 14. 

Thankful for holiday deals: Thanksgiving ads from The Pantagraph

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington City Councilwoman Jenn Carillo on Biden's projected victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News