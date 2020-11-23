Watch now: Bloomington council members approve new utility billing system; site for Aldi

A new Aldi grocery store to be located on the southeast side of town is in the works.

City council members on Monday approved a site plan review from the city's Economic Development Department for the grocer that would be located at Village Lane and South Mercer Avenue.

The vacant property is part of the Parkway Village Planned Unit Development. Shops and businesses in that area are accessible by Connect Transit’s Orange Line, which also runs on South Mercer Avenue. A 20,000 square-foot Aldi that would be built on the site is planned to include 96 parking spaces, two electric vehicle parking spaces, three bicycle racks, and four accessible parking spaces.

Council approval means that the development of a grocery store on the site can begin.

Other business

In other business, the council approved routine measures including the $371,820 purchase of rock salt in preparation for the winter season. Council members also approved the renewal of a $203,413 contract for software maintenance and support covering the city's Microsoft licensing.