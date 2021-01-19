Watch now: Bloomington council moves forward on Welcoming City Ordinance

Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy said he would support an ordinance, but not in its current form.

“I am happy and I supported last time the portion that deals with immigration, that is fine, but I think there are pieces of this that wander loose of immigration and that is where my concerns lie,” he said.

Ward 4 Alderwoman Julie Emig said it is time to push the initiative forward.

“It has been clearly communicated to us by experts in the community and those who work with immigrants that this is the one leadership action we can take that will make a difference,” she said.

“We are sending a message to the people of our community we love you we value you as a human being and we are not going to export you if you are a contributing member of our community.”

In a straw poll vote, the council voted five to four in favor of having staff draft an ordinance for discussion at a future council meeting.