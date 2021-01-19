Watch now: Bloomington council moves forward on Welcoming City Ordinance

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington City Council decision on the often-discussed Welcoming City Ordinance will come soon.
Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo proposed the ordinance one week after the council approved joining the Welcoming Network, a nonprofit organization that works with city leaders to create an inclusive welcoming place for immigrants.
“Our people deserve a transparent decision-making process from us and our people deserve a vote from us on a true Welcoming City ordinance,” Carrillo said.
The ordinance proposed by Carrillo builds upon the Illinois Trust Act, which provides basic protections for undocumented residents. Only actions required by state or federal law would be allowed.
But the legislation doesn’t have the backing of the full council. Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen, who supported the Welcoming Network initiative, said she would vote against more discussion on the ordinance.
“These itemized demands can be handled through the Welcoming (Network) America process,” she said. “This ordinance is not welcoming. It is about protecting undocumented residents. Welcoming America also does that too.”
Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy said he would support an ordinance, but not in its current form.
“I am happy and I supported last time the portion that deals with immigration, that is fine, but I think there are pieces of this that wander loose of immigration and that is where my concerns lie,” he said.
Ward 4 Alderwoman Julie Emig said it is time to push the initiative forward.
“It has been clearly communicated to us by experts in the community and those who work with immigrants that this is the one leadership action we can take that will make a difference,” she said.
“We are sending a message to the people of our community we love you we value you as a human being and we are not going to export you if you are a contributing member of our community.”
In a straw poll vote, the council voted five to four in favor of having staff draft an ordinance for discussion at a future council meeting.
In Normal, the council approved a Welcoming City ordinance in May 2018. Written into that ordinance, is a police that requires Normal police officers to consider their interactions the U.S. ICE and inform residents why officers are requesting citizenship information.
Calls for a Welcoming City ordinance in Bloomington and Normal originally arose in 2017, led by organizations including the YWCA McLean County, Illinois Peoples’ Action and the Keep Families Together coalition. The ordinance was discussed more than two years ago, but was never brought for a vote.
Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past
20 B–N places of the past
Grand Hotel
The Jefferson Cafeteria
College Hills Mall
University Cinemas
Double Nickel Drive-In
The first Steak ’n Shake
The Eureka Co. (later Electrolux)
Mr. Quick Drive-In
Old Main
Miller's Hardware
Gil's Country Inn
Cotton's Village Inn
The Sinorak
F.W. Woolworth
Biasi's Drug Store
General Electric
Livingston's Department Store
Bombay Bicycle Club
Red Lion Inn
Metropole Pool Hall
You may also like...
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow