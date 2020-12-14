Watch now: Bloomington council moves forward with Welcoming America initiative

BLOOMINGTON — An initiative designed to encourage the City of Bloomington to embrace “welcoming” will come before the city council next month.
The Welcoming America Initiative is not related to a potential “Welcoming City” ordinance that has been discussed previously by the council.
The proposal aligns with Welcoming America, a nonprofit organization that provides input for cities and towns looking to become more inclusive to immigrants. The measure would encourage local governments, businesses and community members to embrace "welcoming."
Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen said the initiative would encourage all local government, businesses, and community members to embrace practices based on the Welcoming America guidelines. She said it would foster bottom-up community engagement that encourages sustainable economic growth and enrichment.
“It builds on what works and becomes a unique assertion of our community and not someone else’s,” Boelen said.
The council voted 7 to 2 in favor of bringing a resolution to formally align with the nonprofit group. That vote will take place in January.
“This is not window dressing as some people think,” Boelen said.
There is a membership program at a cost up to $500 annually. Initiatives conducted through the program could be completed by city staff, Boelen said.
Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo and Alderman Jeff Crabill voted against the measure, throwing support behind the “Welcoming City” ordinance instead.
“I would like to see a discussion about a “Welcoming City” ordinance happen before we discuss or vote on any resolution about a Welcoming America initiative,” Crabill said. “I say that because I think we need to have our internal procedures in order with respect to immigrants before we try to get a Welcoming America initiative. That’s how I think we give our immigrants — whatever status they are — a sense of belonging.”
But several council members argued that one doesn’t preclude the other.
“I think this will be a great foundation for us to build our (Welcoming City) ordinance on,” said Alderwoman Joni Painter. “I hope that the next time that comes before us, there are some significant changes. If we had been presented what the Town of Normal was presented, we would be there by now.”
Mike Matejka and Camille Taylor, co-chairs of “Not In Our Town, Bloomington-Normal,” said they support the advancement of the initiative.
“At the same time, ‘Not In Our Town’ also supports and highly encourages the city to pass a Welcoming City ordinance,” they said in a statement. “They are compatible; Welcoming America is an endorsement of a community wide effort, including local organizations, businesses and others, to create a community environment that is inclusive of our immigrant neighbors. A Welcoming City ordinance is a specific directive to City staff and departments on how they respond to and treat immigrants. They are not mutually exclusive, but are mutually compatible.”
