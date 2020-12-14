Watch now: Bloomington council moves forward with Welcoming America initiative

“This is not window dressing as some people think,” Boelen said.

There is a membership program at a cost up to $500 annually. Initiatives conducted through the program could be completed by city staff, Boelen said.

Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo and Alderman Jeff Crabill voted against the measure, throwing support behind the “Welcoming City” ordinance instead.

“I would like to see a discussion about a “Welcoming City” ordinance happen before we discuss or vote on any resolution about a Welcoming America initiative,” Crabill said. “I say that because I think we need to have our internal procedures in order with respect to immigrants before we try to get a Welcoming America initiative. That’s how I think we give our immigrants — whatever status they are — a sense of belonging.”

But several council members argued that one doesn’t preclude the other.