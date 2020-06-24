Watch now: Bloomington council moves Hamilton Road extension forward

Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo cast the lone dissenting vote, saying she was "not a fan" of the project. "I just wanted to be able to vote no," she said.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen said there had been "a lot of chatter" about the project, most of it negative. She noted that it would primarily be federally funded.

"It's not a thoroughfare into a rich, white neighborhood, which people may think," Boelen added. "This will provide an opportunity for economic development. It's zoned commercial/industrial and it will give an opportunity for people to start their own businesses, expand business and hire people."

The resolution specified using federal money to reimburse the city for $400,000, or 80% of the cost of the land acquisitions needed for right-of-way and easements along 3,000 feet of new four-lane arterial road between Bunn Street and Commerce Parkway.

The land acquisitions will allow the project to move to the construction phase, according to Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe.