Watch now: Bloomington council moves Hamilton Road extension forward

BLOOMINGTON — Two major capital improvement projects are moving forward after the Bloomington City Council on Wednesday committed local funding to the work.
The council has held virtual meetings over Zoom and broadcast them live on its YouTube page during the past few months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday's meeting was a "redo" of one held Monday that was adjourned after about an hour because of technical issues that prevented public viewing. All agenda items were covered again to avoid any Open Meetings Act violations, officials said.
New action by the council included approving by a 7-1 vote, with Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy absent, a resolution that cleared the way for city staff to start negotiating the purchase of up to $500,000 in land needed to extend Hamilton Road between Bunn Street and Commerce Parkway.
The new span will close the gap in a four-lane, east-west arterial route on the city's south end that has been underway since the 1990s from the Fox Creek Subdivision to just east of Hershey Road.
Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo cast the lone dissenting vote, saying she was "not a fan" of the project. "I just wanted to be able to vote no," she said.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen said there had been "a lot of chatter" about the project, most of it negative. She noted that it would primarily be federally funded.
"It's not a thoroughfare into a rich, white neighborhood, which people may think," Boelen added. "This will provide an opportunity for economic development. It's zoned commercial/industrial and it will give an opportunity for people to start their own businesses, expand business and hire people."
The resolution specified using federal money to reimburse the city for $400,000, or 80% of the cost of the land acquisitions needed for right-of-way and easements along 3,000 feet of new four-lane arterial road between Bunn Street and Commerce Parkway.
The land acquisitions will allow the project to move to the construction phase, according to Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe.
The council also voted unanimously to provide a local match of $170,000 that is required as part of applying for $4.5 million through the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure Grant program for the unrelated Locust/Colton Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Elimination Project.
The sewer outlets at Locust and Colton streets operate under a permit from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. The permit includes a schedule for eliminating combined sewer overflow by separating the storm water and sanitary systems by 2030.
Carrillo and Ward 8 Alderman Jeff Crabill said they appreciated the addition of new language in the grant request that sets a minimum goal for 14.2% of the contracted companies to be owned by minorities, women or people with disabilities.
The council also unanimously approved ratifying a labor contract for about 35 members of the Machinist Lodge 1000, which was the last union representing city employees to agree to provisions that limit pension spikes by eliminating the way sick leave buyback is paid.
The council voted unanimously to approve a 90-day extension of the moratorium on interest, fines and penalties for late payment of city utility bills, food and beverage taxes, parking tickets and city ordinance violations.
Gleason said the city has extended outdoor dining throughout the city through Aug. 31.
"Related to COVID (pandemic), while we are doing better than the loss projections that we expected or projected, it's still going to be a financial impact," said Gleason.
"We did have a pretty material impact from COVID on our revenues versus the budget," City Finance Director Scott Rathbun. "We were conservative on our revenue (loss projections), conservative on expenses and we ended up coming in $800,000 under our COVID projection expenses. Having those extra dollars available I think is going to come in very handy."
He will present a more comprehensive overview of those figures during the council's committee-of-the whole meeting July 20.
