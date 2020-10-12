Watch now: Bloomington council OKs $775,000 contract for aquatic center

BLOOMINGTON — Design work for the aquatic center on the site of the O'Neil Park Pool can soon begin.

Council members on Monday approved a $775,000 contract with Williams Architects for design and construction management services. The Itasca company was chosen out of 14 firms that submitted qualifications to handle designing the new aquatic facility that will replace the 1515 W. Chestnut St. pool.

City officials previously said the 46-year-old pool far exceeded its life expectancy. Demolition began in September.

Money for the design work comes out of the city's capital improvement fund. While the amount is $37,000 higher than originally designated for the design work, Jeff Kohl, parks project manager, said that other budgeted projects had been put on hold and pared down.

Council also Monday approved a $194,998 contract with P.J. Hoerr Inc., for construction of a building that would house vehicles and other large pieces of evidence.