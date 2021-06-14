Watch now: Bloomington council OKs $81,495 purchase of 140 handguns for police

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders on Monday approved spending $81,495 to buy the police department new handguns.

The resolution — passed on a 7 to 2 vote by the Bloomington City Council — waives technical bidding requirements and authorizes the purchase of 140 new 9mm Sig Sauer P320 pistols from Seymour, Indiana-based Acme Sports.

Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo and Ward 7 Ald. Mary "Mollie" Ward voted against the resolution.

The Bloomington Police Department currently issues each officer a .40 caliber Sig Sauer P229R DAK pistol, if the officer doesn't already own a firearm for duty use.

Bloomington Police Interim Chief Greg Scott told the council Monday that the department sourced three or four bids, and that an out-of-city dealer had the best price and the ability "to supply the number we need in the short time we need them."

Scott told The Pantagraph last week that the switch was largely necessary because the current arsenal — purchased in 2013 — is showing signs of age, like night sights that no longer glow.

The new, smaller caliber duty weapons are expected to last 10 years before they need complete reworkings or replacement.

Bloomington Assistant Chief Chad Wamsley on Monday said the department has on-hand around 70,000 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, and that it purchased in January 110,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Leftover .40 caliber ammunition can be traded-in for a credit, Wamsley said. Overall, the switch to the smaller caliber should save the department at least 20% in ammunition costs each year.

In other business, the council on Monday before The Pantagraph's deadline approved:

spending $287,730.87 to buy 35 Motorola APX 8000 Starcom Multi-band portable radios and upgrade the firmware and software of APX 7000 radios for the fire department.

spending $84,960 to buy a FlowCam Particle Analysis System from Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies, Inc. and trading in the public works department's existing FlowCam.

spending $315,632.49 for maintenance and repair of Motorola Solutions radio equipment used by the police, fire and public works departments.

the $54,000 payment and annual regional service agreement with the McLean County Regional Planning Commission.

vacating an easement at 111 and 201 Southgate Drive, in the Southgate Commercial Plaza Subdivision, for building new duplexes.

the final plat, consisting of two lots, of the Route 51 Subdivision.

the final plat, consisting of 20 residential lots and one outlot, of the 5th Addition to the Hershey Grove Subdivision.

a site plan and variances for a new On Track car wash at 1509 E. Vernon Ave.

a site plan and variances for a building addition to Cushings' Commercial Carpets, Inc., at 1107 to 1109 W. Chestnut Street.

a Lake Bloomington Lot Transfer and Supplemental Agreement for Lots 5 and 8 in Block 25, Camp Potawatomie, from Susan Mizell to Aaron and Cynthia Hallead.

a Lake Bloomington Lot Transfer and Supplemental Agreement for Lot 16 in Block 2, Camp Kickapoo, from Robert and Lisa Russell to Robert Brent and Johanna Gardner.

a request from The Bistro to suspend parts of city's liquor code to allow the Annual Pride Fest Event to be held downtown on June 26.

a Class RAS liquor license for Texas Roadhouse, 1713 E. Empire Street.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

