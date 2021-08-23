Watch now: Bloomington council OKs changes to public comment guidelines

BLOOMINGTON — Publicly addressing elected officials will be less cumbersome under changes approved Monday by city leaders.

The Bloomington City Council voted unanimously to amend sections of city code that direct public comment at the body's regular voting and monthly nonvoting meetings.

Those changes include allowing people to email written public comment — which will be shared with council members — and registering to comment virtually, through phone or video, at least 15 minutes before the start of a meeting.

City code had previously required people to submit written comment 24 hours before a meeting and featured no path for virtual comments.

"It's really an improvement in the way that we do public comment to make it possible who are unable to attend city council meetings in-person to still have their voices heard," said Ward 7 Ald. Mollie Ward. "I am lifting this up as a real positive change."

The permanent changes take effect before the Sept. 13 council meeting. They were largely inspired by temporary policies implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic, when council meetings were livestreamed on the Internet.

In-person and virtual commenters still are limited to three minutes of speaking time each. Residents can register at cityblm.org/register.

Changes to alley vacation policy tabled

City council on Monday tabled a final vote on a proposed ordinance that would allow residents to take ownership of a city-owned street or alley for free.

Elected officials voted 6 to 3 to take-up on Sept. 13 an amendment to the city's policy on private street and alley vacations that would allow council to approve requests for waiving compensation for residential vacations.

Bloomington currently charges adjacent property owners a fair market value for the alley or street they want vacated, and requires them to maintain it. The proposed policy would give council discretion to continue to charge a price for the vacation or waive it altogether.

Council members during a Aug. 9 public hearing over vacating an alley off E. Jackson Street expressed concerns about "giving away" public property and not knowing how much the city would save in maintenance costs were a waiver approved.

Monday's discussion echoed those concerns, with other council members explaining that any vacation makes sense because it reduces the cost for the city to maintain an alleyway or street and adds to property tax revenues.

Within an hour of tabling the amendment ordinance, council voted 5 to 4 to approve vacating the E. Jackson Street alley without compensation. That vote largely killed the vacation and the compensation waiver because both required a ¾ majority to pass.

Following that vote, council voted unanimously to require the petitioner to pay for the alley vacation. The property is currently valued around $9,000.

Davis Block Subdivision final plat approved

Five undeveloped acres in the heart of the city's east side, near the Bloomington Country Club, could soon host nine residences.

Council on Monday unanimously approved the final plat for the Davis Block Subdivision, an area of land that stretches from N. Mercer Ave. to N. Regency Ave.

The property is currently owned by Florida-based DeWitt Farms, LLC and carries a net taxable value of $183,250, according to property records. It is also currently listed for sale, with an asking price of $2.1 million.

In other business, council on Monday approved:

paying $811,279 for a pair of Labrie Expert (T) 2000 Helping Hand dual arm automated side loader bodies and a pair of 2021 Crane Carrier model LDT2-30 chassis to build two automated garbage trucks.

a $281,113.09 contract with McLean County Asphalt Co. Inc. to resurface nine different city-owned parking lots.

the Aug. 2021 to June 2022 school crossing guard contract with All City Management Services, Inc. for $118,000.

a $100,000 contract with SiteMed to conduct Occupational Safety and Health Administration-mandated respirator and hazardous material evaluations and wellness exams for Bloomington Fire Department personnel during fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

renewing an agreement with Jellyvision to administer the ALEX benefits support tool and transferring administration of the Flex Card/Health Savings Accounts from 121 Benefits to HAS Bank.

minor updates to the city's investment policy

amending the city's zoning code to re-allow uses that were previously allowed by right, including single and multifamily homes, assisted living facilities, snack food manufacturing and auto repair and sales.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

