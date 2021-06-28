Watch now: Bloomington council OKs repeal of emergency COVID-19 ordinance

BLOOMINGTON — More than 15 months after the city first declared a local emergency due to the coronavirus, elected officials on Monday approved the measure's annulment.

The Bloomington City Council voted 8 to 1 Monday to repeal Ordinance 2020-18 — the policy passed on March 26, 2020 that made the declaration and set the foundation for the city to remain operational amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has automatically renewed every 28 days since then and has been amended nine times. The repeal of the ordinance and its amendments — Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo voted against it — takes effect on July 1.

"As we see an end (to the pandemic), not entirely, but you see most municipalities throughout the state are asking their council to end the emergency ordinance that many communities have been operating under," City Manager Tim Gleason said.

Monday's move comes as the clearest sign from the city that it is transitioning to a post-pandemic world. City facilities are mostly re-opened, face coverings are not required for vaccinated visitors and city council meetings will return to in-person on July 12, but at the McLean County Government Center.

Major policies that will end under the repeal include prorating liquor license and video gambling fees, suspending ridesharing services in downtown Bloomington and pausing interest, fines and penalties on unpaid food and beverage taxes, parking tickets and ordinance violations.

Council on Monday also unanimously approved an accompanying ordinance that ends more pandemic-inspired policies and retains others by codifying changes to city code.

City Attorney Jeff Jurgens said the "companion ordinance" is largely aimed at maintaining some of the "certain flexibilities" and cutting "of bureaucratic red-tape" that were put in place over the last year.

The second ordinance will lift on July 31 the city's moratorium on water shutoffs and penalties due to nonpayment. But it also authorizes the council to extend the moratorium, if the council choses to, and allows city staff to develop a flexible repayment plan for customers, Jurgens said.

Ward 8 Ald. Jeff Crabill and Ward 7 Ald. Mary "Mollie" Ward said Monday they support using federal funds under allocated to the city through the American Rescue Plan to fully forgive outstanding payments.

The ordinance further allows Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, who also chairs the city's liquor commission, to approve through Dec. 31 requests by businesses to serve alcohol on city streets and sidewalks, and to participate in curbside pickup of alcohol and cocktails-to-go.

Also codified under the ordinance are expanded powers for Gleason, including permitting him to have his office inside the government center.

Gleason will further be authorized to issue orders related to the use of city facilities, to the internal operations of the city and to health and safety, like mask mandates for city staff.

Gleason can also issue orders that establish guidelines and rules to facilitate outdoor dining under the ordinance.

The city clerk's office currently administers the city's outdoor dining program by issuing licenses to businesses who apply to participate. Licenses approved for 22 Bloomington businesses expire on Nov. 30.

The ordinance further gives Gleason the authority to approve and execute grant applications and agreements, and allows the council to meet electronically under future disaster declarations.

