Watch now: Bloomington council OKs uniform tax incentives

BLOOMINGTON — A company looking to headquarter or expand its operations within the Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone could avoid paying local property taxes for three to five years under a standardized incentive plan approved Monday by elected officials.

The Bloomington City Council voted unanimously to green-light a collection of incentives to lure businesses into the zone, an area spanning across Bloomington, Normal, Gibson City and parts of McLean and Ford counties.

"Basically what this does is it expands the tools (Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council) has in his toolbox when marketing this region," City Manager Tim Gleason said. "It's critical."

The zone was first approved by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity in 2016, and has been administered by the EDC since then.

Its footprint has expanded over the last five years to facilitate expansions at Brandt Industries, Destihl Brewing, Ferrero USA and Rivian Automotive. Incentives range from utility tax exemptions to property tax abatements.

Hoban proposed amendments to the zone in February, explaining they were necessary because the only standardized incentive the Twin Cities currently offers is a sales tax exemption on building materials.

He also said other incentives vary from deal to deal, and from company to company. Rivian's property tax abatement, for instance, lasts five years, while Brandt Group's lasts seven years.

Hoban reiterated those points Monday, adding that other states and cities offer more attractive incentives, meaning the area is prone to losing out on future economic deals.

"This really brings us up to par with some of the surrounding communities," Hoban said. "I think it's a way that we can stay in the game longer with these (requests for proposals)."

The new incentive terms approved Monday layout differing abatement periods for three different types of development. A retail project can receive an abatement for three years, while a non-retail project and a "significant impact business" can receive an abatement for five years.

For any proposed commercial project within the zone to qualify for the perks, it must involve $250,000 in new construction or renovation of an existing facility and create and sustain 25 or more full-time jobs throughout the abatement period.

A retail project, or any restaurant, bar, hotel or business that derives at least 50% of its revenue from retail sales in its first year would receive a 100% abatement on the property tax. In the second year, the abatement would drop to 75% and to 50% in the third year.

For a non-retail project, the abatement would start at 100% in the first year and drop 20% each year after.

Non-retail projects are also eligible for an "additional economic-development incentive payment" from the city or the other four municipalities if they meet at least one point in a set of four criteria, according to the plan.

Those criteria include: hiring 80% of construction contractors from a local business, having 80% of fulltime employees as local residents, hiring 120% above the industry standard for women or minority employees and establishing an apprenticeship program with Heartland Community College or local high schools.

The payment would come from the municipality's general fund, would be equal to 20% of the abatement amount for that year and could bring the total abatement to 100% for each year if all four criteria were met.

A "significant impact business," or any project from the agribusiness, manufacturing, warehousing, insurance or technology industries or that derives 65% of its revenue from foreign exports would receive a 100% property tax abatement each year, across five years.

The 15-year plan does not extend abatement incentives to 13 different types of projects and businesses, including residential developments, liquor stores, any cannabis-related facility, any adult-entertainment venue and wind or solar projects.

Terms of the plan also call for projects over $4 million to submit a local-labor plan to the EDC before construction.

Multiple council members asked how the EDC will ensure those minimums and hold developers accountable to employing local labor on projects.

Hoban said every year he conducts an audit of a company receiving an incentive and that under the new plan an advisory board will be created and be involved in the audits, too.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

