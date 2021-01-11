Watch now: Bloomington council passes 'Welcoming America' Initiative

“Though Welcoming America and a Welcoming City ordinance are not mutually exclusive measures, I hope you recognize that this was introduced by Council Member Boelen in direct opposition to the community push for a welcoming ordinance,” she wrote. “It was not something she had ever raised publicly before folks started petitioning us to bring back the welcoming ordinance during public comment. This initiative is Council Member Boelen’s way of saving face while rejecting an ordinance to truly protect our immigrant neighbors, and it allows council members who have taken anti-immigrant positions to posture as though they are not anti-immigrant.”

“The topic of immigration in the United States is still volatile, but we have immigrants from all over the world, and not just Mexico or Latin America,” he said. “I look forward to a process like this to make sure everyone who comes to Bloomington is welcome and finds an environment where they can be successful. There are a lot of people in the community who see this as an either/or either this or the welcoming cities and I reject that notion. I think they actually have the potential to work very well hand in hand together.”