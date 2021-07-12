Watch now: Bloomington council returns to in-person governing

BLOOMINGTON — The last time elected officials attended an in-person city council meeting, the nine members sat at the dais, listening to how Bloomington was preparing to navigate a rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

And on Monday elected officials and executive city staff for the first time since early 2020 gathered in the same room at the same time, with Mwilambwe presiding from the center seat.

"It feels good to be back together," Mwilambwe said at the onset of Monday's meeting.

The last council meeting without precautions inspired by the pandemic was held March 16, 2020, in the council chambers at Bloomington City Hall. Monday's meeting convened in the county board chambers at the McLean County Government Center.

All in all, the return to face-to-face governing went off without any major issues.

Council did hear from 10 East Gate neighborhood residents who chronicled severe flooding issues they experienced during the extreme storm events that ravaged the city last month, when water and sewage from city-owned combined storm and sanitary sewers backed-up into their homes and basements.

Some of the Ward 8 residents blamed the issue on a lack of infrastructure funding and planning, with others asking for a firm commitment from city leaders that the sewers be modernized or that they receive aid.

City Manager Tim Gleason said the city has fielded 500 damage claims related to the storms and that they are being worked through on a case-by-case basis.

Council before The Pantagraph's deadline moved through its consent agenda, unanimously approving a workers compensation settlement agreement for a former Bloomington police officer and a resolution allocating a portion of the city's share of state motor fuel tax funds for fiscal year 2022.

The former item allows the city to pay a $158,128 settlement to former patrol officer Luke Maurer, who in June 2018 injured his left knee while "struggling with a suspect," according to a city staff memo.

A Functional Capacity Evaluation report from May 2019 concluded that Maurer, 38, was not capable of returning to the department because of the injury. He was first hired in Jan. 2011, according to BPD personnel records.

Maurer's duty disability pension was approved in December 2020 and an arbitrator in May found that Maurer's compensation claim was legitimate based on Maurer needing to change jobs, rather than his physical disability.

The latter item authorizes the city to spend $500,000 of its $20,272,966 in state motor fuel tax funds on street lighting, electrical energy and rental charges that will accrue from May 1 through April 30, 2022.

The city will also spend an additional $550,000 on the same costs, with that money coming out of an account in the FY 2022 budget's general fund. All $1,050,000 in energy charges will be paid to Ameren and Corn Belt Energy.

Council on Monday also OK'd an assignment of lease agreement, authorizing Bloomington-based investment firm Adidev Developers LLC to purchase the eastside Chateau Conference Center from its current owners, SDO Fund II D37.

The agreement calls for Adidev to pay the city $1 per year to lease the property the center sits on and allows the firm to buy the center for $350,000 anytime between between Jan. 1, 2026, and Dec. 31, 2027.

