Watch now: Bloomington council revisits 3-year-old downtown improvement plan

BLOOMINGTON — Future improvements to downtown Bloomington could be guided by a framework that community leaders worked to develop three years ago.
The council on Monday revisited the Downtown Task Force report, developed by a group of nine local officials and community leaders who first met in July 2017. The task force was formed after Mayor Tari Renner proposed creating a group to advance economic redevelopment in downtown Bloomington.
No vote was taken, but if the council approves the plan in the future, each aspect would require individual consideration. City Manager Tim Gleason said the council could choose to eliminate or change some projects included in the plan.
“I am very much in favor of this plan and I have spoken with many residents who have said they are excited to see this come back,” said Ward 4 Alderwoman Julie Emig.
The group in December 2017 presented a final report that proposed ideas to beautify public spaces with public art and create a more pedestrian-friendly environment.
Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy said he asked for a review of the report Monday so that it could remain a focus for council. Two aspects he said he wanted to see come to fruition are streetscape enhancements and changes to parking.
“(Streetscaping) lends to tourism, it lends to the business and lends to the sense of home," Mathy said. "We had one rough streetscaping plan from a few years ago which involved putting trees in and some decorative lighting."
Gleason said that the plan had been a point of reference for various projects since he started his job in Bloomington in July 2018. He said the document has been helpful in understanding the goals of council and community members.
"Council very much placed a high priority on the development of our downtown," he said. "It is 28 blocks of historic, beautiful charm and we have opportunities here that I think council (members) ... shared some frustration, that we studied things potentially to nauseam, is a term I had heard."
Proposed changes to parking had been a sticking point in previous discussion of the plans. Mathy on Monday suggested changing Main and Center streets to one-lane roads and use the space for additional angled parking.
A major component of the task force report was a three-tiered "catalyst project" that included replacing the deteriorating, 45-year-old Market Street parking deck with a structure housing the Bloomington Public Library, a Connect Transit bus transfer station and public parking.
Mathy, Emig and several other members have said the council should remove that aspect of the plan, which had been controversial, and approve the remainder of the task force's recommendations.
Other elements of the plan included pursuing vacant properties downtown and incentivizing the redevelopment of parking lots into mixed-use space.
Melissa Hon, the city’s economic development director, said the city has undertaken a number of downtown improvements since March 2019. Among those projects were a high-visibility crosswalk with signage on Center and Monroe streets, spring and summer banners and ramp improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Hon said staff is still working on a new downtown website, "parklet" program, painted crosswalks and expansion of outdoor dining, as well as continued talks with Connect Transit about the potential Downtown Transfer Center.
Ward 5 Alderwoman Joni Painter said she supports the plan but wants a clear idea of the city’s financial position in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen said she was interested in moving forward as long as the plan includes maintaining historic buildings, not camouflaging them with decorative lighting or other embellishments.
“The historic part of the downtown that is so attractive to anybody, whether it is the person that lives in the downtown or the visitor," Boelen said. "I feel we really need to hold onto it."
Ward 3 Alderman Mboka Mwilambwe said he wanted to see the plan worked into realistic, achievable goals.
“Let’s figure out what it is we can do and address right away in small, manageable pieces,” Mwilambwe said.
Council members and city staff will continue to discuss the report in coming weeks, and officials indicated that some projects could be put to a vote at a future meeting.
In other business, council unanimously approved a two-year labor contract with the Police Benevolent Labor Committee Telecommunicators group. The terms include a 2.5% pay increase for both years of the contract.
Under the agreement, any employee who leaves the city while eligible for sick leave buyback will be paid in a manner that does not require the city to make an accelerated payment to the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.
How much do they make? Top 5 paychecks for city of Bloomington
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.