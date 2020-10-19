Watch now: Bloomington council seeks ways to bring public art to community

“It would be a day-long event where there are both educational and celebratory events planned or in our minds," he said. "It could be something that becomes a destination in this area.”

Tyus said there could be other options for the council to discuss.

“I would say personally what is most dear to me is the programming aspect because I do think this is where we are going to have the most impact and when people have a day off it gives them a chance to reflect on these things,” said Mwilambwe. He added that he wants to have everyone in the city celebrating the event and suggested it be held on a Saturday or Sunday where everyone has an opportunity to be involved.

Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo said she supports recognizing Juneteenth as a city holiday and one where city workers have a paid day off.

“I think the way that we help create these national holidays and national recognition for these events that have been buried in our history is to take the initiative and take the lead in recognizing them so maybe, five years from now, ten years from now, that will be an official federal holiday,” Carrillo said.