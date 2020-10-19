Watch now: Bloomington council seeks ways to bring public art to community

BLOOMINGTON — A Public Arts Commission would help bring local art to city public rights of way and other spaces throughout Bloomington if the council decides next week to move forward with its implementation.
Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus again on Monday presented to council a proposal for the seven-person commission that would seek out local artists and funding to display various projects throughout the city. Tyus first brought forth a proposal during a September council meeting, but it was ultimately tabled due to concerns over funding.
“This commission would propose an annual public arts program and arts projects would be listed in that program,” said Tyus. “Each year there would be a suggestion of, as an example, ‘this year the commission based on community feedback would be looking to do maybe it’s a sculpture project, sidewalk art project, an electrical project.’” Once the projects are established, a call for local artists would be issued.
Projects moved forward by the commission would be mostly or entirely privately funded through donations or other sources, but the city could also decide to put in additional funds. Tyus said the approval of the proposal would not commit the city to spending any money on projects. They would be able to vote on spending separately.
The commission would review submissions for the projects and make a recommendation to the city council members, who ultimately have final approval over the projects.
As proposed, the commission would consist of seven people and a city staff member, Tyus said. The members would serve two-year terms and would consist of the following: two members of the Bloomington Cultural Commission, two members of the city’s beautification committee and three members of the public.
Multiple council members cited funding as a point of concern, saying that committing funds toward art during the pandemic might not bode well with residents.
Ward 5 Alderwoman Joni Painter said her “sticking point” is funding.
“I would like a guarantee that they would go out and get private funding, at least for a while until this whole COVID thing is over and our economy stops shrinking,” Painter said.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen said she liked the idea of approving the framework and discussing finances separately. Boelen referenced the process the city uses with Connect Transit, which brings forth a budget proposal each year.
“You have to remember that the money we are stewarding belongs to the public,” Boelen said. “If you are going to take money to put to one project, it has to come from another project or you have to raise taxes. And raising taxes on those who can, at least support it, I’m not in favor of it.”
City Manager Tim Gleason said the agenda item will appear before council during their meeting next week.
Council members also discussed the previous proposal from Ward 3 Alderwoman Mboka Mwilambwe, who presented the idea of the city recognizing Juneteenth as a city holiday. Held on June 19, Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of ending slavery.
Mwilambwe first brought the proposal to council in July. Council members informally agreed to move forward but have not taken an official vote.
Tyus said an analysis by the city's human resources department found it would cost the city an estimated $164,000 to pay workers who are off, holiday pay and increases in holiday pay for some employees who would be required to work on that day.
“The cost is not the only thing or predominant thing that would drive this decision,” said Tyus. “It is about how to properly honor this day and what it means.” Celebratory and educational programs to honor the day would be established in partnership with community organizations.
Tyus said there are multiple options to implement Juneteenth as a city holiday. The first option would incorporate the programming, a day off and require amending the city code. The second option could be recognizing Juneteenth beyond a proclamation and allowing the Human Relations Commission to hold a day-long celebration.
“It would be a day-long event where there are both educational and celebratory events planned or in our minds," he said. "It could be something that becomes a destination in this area.”
Tyus said there could be other options for the council to discuss.
“I would say personally what is most dear to me is the programming aspect because I do think this is where we are going to have the most impact and when people have a day off it gives them a chance to reflect on these things,” said Mwilambwe. He added that he wants to have everyone in the city celebrating the event and suggested it be held on a Saturday or Sunday where everyone has an opportunity to be involved.
Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo said she supports recognizing Juneteenth as a city holiday and one where city workers have a paid day off.
“I think the way that we help create these national holidays and national recognition for these events that have been buried in our history is to take the initiative and take the lead in recognizing them so maybe, five years from now, ten years from now, that will be an official federal holiday,” Carrillo said.
