Watch now: Bloomington council slated to act on outdoor dining provision

BLOOMINGTON —With the City Council's approval on Tuesday, temporary outdoor business operations and street closures to accommodate social distancing guidelines could start in Bloomington next week.
The council is slated to act on an amending the city's emergency declaration ordinance to allow City Manager Tim Gleason to temporarily close streets for outside use by businesses in a safe manner "and allows for outside extension of premise, outdoor seating and things of that nature, and we're really excited to see what that looks like," said city Communications Manager Nora Dukowitz.
The council will meet online at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting date was changed because of the Memorial Day holiday.
The amendment is consistent with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement Wednesday adding outdoor dining at restaurants and bars to the list of allowed activities as the state's four regions are on pace to move into Phase 3 of the five-phase Restore Illinois reopening plan on May 29.
In Phase 3, tables outdoors will have to be six feet apart and away from the sidewalks. Masks also will be required for staff. Indoor dining will not be permitted until the state's reopening plan reaches Phase 4, possibly months away.
"Basically what I have pushed for, that I am supporting, would be to allow every bar or restaurant in town to use part of their parking lots for outdoor seating and also for places that don't have their own parking lot to allow them to submit a plan to the city clerk's office to use some of the parking spaces that are around their location," said Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy, who owns Red Raccoon Games in downtown Bloomington.
"The only way to make that work in downtown is to close one lane of Main, one lane of Center and maybe even close one lane of Front Street, in order to give bars and restaurants enough space to have a decent seating area and people would be able to maintain their social distancing," said Mathy.
Dukowitz said city officials are still deciding on outside service hours.
COVID-19 relief funds
A public hearing about how to spend federal funding to help combat the impact of COVID-19 is also slated for the meeting.
There is a total of $420,034 being proposed to address COVID-19 related needs. The amount includes $329,114 the city received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $90,920 that is being carried forward from the city's 2019 Community Development Block Grant action plan, said city grants coordinator Jennifer Toney.
City staff is recommending $270,000 be used to address housing, food insecurity, medical needs and childcare, both in direct assistance and possibly program administration. Another $150,000 is being recommended to support economic development activities such as business financial support, technical assistance and job training, among other possibilities.
Food, rent and utilities, and health care/mental health were the top concerns identified in a survey distributed in early April to over 70 local service providers, asking them about what their clients need.
Public comments can be submitted to the city until June 1.The council is slated to vote on a final plan June 8.
In other action, the council will consider:
• Awarding to Hoerr Construction of Goodfield a $1.85 million contract to clean and inspect, using closed caption television equipment, 189 miles of the city's 335 miles of sanitary and combined sewers. The company's bid was the lowest or four submitted.
• Awarding $685,450 in annual John M. Scott Health Care grants through funding from the John M. Scott Foundation. The amount includes $60,000 in COVID-19 related assistance to local organizations.
• Amending the city code to prohibit local sales of tobacco products, electronic cigarettes and alternative nicotine products to anyone under the age of 21.
• Approving a $55,000 settlement with Lisa Gilmore, who was arrested after fraudulent checks were presented and cashed by someone purporting to be her at a local currency exchange in October 2019. Authorities later learned that she was a victim of identity theft.
• Awarding to Stark Excavation a $57,854 contract to construct the Wittenberg Woods Park Trail.
• Purchasing a $35,925 2020 Ford transit van for use by the Bloomington Police Department's SWAT team and two 2020 Ford Ranger pickup trucks, at $26,495 per vehicle, for use by the Community Development Department.
