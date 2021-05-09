Watch now: Bloomington Council to appoint mayor pro tem

If that calculus directs Monday's nomination, Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy — he has served a combined four years and three months on the council — could be in line for the appointment.

"There hasn't been much discussion on it," Mathy wrote Thursday in a text message. "I'll do it if nominated."

Mathy, a longtime resident who owns Red Racoon Games, 309 N. Main St. in downtown Bloomington, first joined the City Council in February 2013 when then-Mayor Steve Stockton appointed him to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of former Ward 1 Ald. Bernie Anderson.

Mathy ran for the seat that April, losing to Kevin Lower. Mathy ran again in 2017, winning the Ward 1 seat. He was re-elected last month after running unopposed.

While Mathy described the mayor pro tem position as "no huge deal," the role does carry some responsibility.

In the absence or disability of the mayor, city code permits the mayor pro tem to preside over City Council meetings, call special sessions of the city council and exercise the other powers granted to the mayor under the code, like signing ordinances.