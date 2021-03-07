Watch now: Bloomington council to hear final budget presentation, approve street resurfacing list

BLOOMINGTON — City budgeteers are expected Monday to deliver their final presentation of the record $250.3 million budget for the fiscal year that begins May 1.
The plan that directs how the city spends its money over the 2022 fiscal year currently features a 8.7% total increase from the $230.3 million FY 2021 budget.
City manager Tim Gleason will formally submit the budget to the council on March 15, and a public hearing will be held March 22. Council will vote April 12 to adopt or reject the budget.
The proposed FY 2022 general fund balance, which accounts for 44% of the total budget, is still sitting at $109.1 million. That's a 1.1% decrease from the $110.2 million general fund adopted in FY 2021.
Most of the $20 million dollar total budget increase is related to $19 million in planned capital and infrastructure projects, like the $10.3 million O'Neill Pool and Park project.
The total capital project fund currently sits at $59.9 million, a 46.4% increase from the previous budget.
"Netting out capital projects from the prior year budget, we are essentially holding the budget flat," city finance director Scott Rathbun said during the council's Feb. 22 meeting.
Also included in the proposed capital project fund is $7.2 million in road repairs set to be funded and completed this construction season.
Council members on Monday will vote to green-light a resolution that establishes which city streets will receive the much-need resurfacing under the annual project.
The city's public works department previously identified stretches of 41 different streets that need to be repaired in FY 2022.
A map included in council materials for Monday shows about 30 streets are targeted for FY 2022. The remaining roads will likely be repaired in FY 2023.
"Resurfacing a street may include milling off the existing surface, spot repairs, and adjusting manholes and other utilities in the street," a city memo reads. "Many streets will receive two layers of new hot mix asphalt. Typically, this will include a binder layer and a surface layer."
The city previously approved a list of nine streets for resurfacing during the current 2021 fiscal year. According to the Bloomington Streets website, construction on two-thirds have been completed, with resurfacing of the remaining one-third set to start and end this spring.
The proposed resolution, if passed, would also lift the technical bidding requirements and allow city staff to negotiate a contract with Rowe Construction, a division of United Construction Midwest, for the resurfacing.
UCM won resurfacing contracts with the city in 2009, 2011 and 2020.
"Since UCM has such a depth of experience and knowledge about resurfacing, there will be an opportunity for them to make suggestions on how the work could be accomplished more efficiently," according to a city memo.
The contract must not exceed $5 million, and is contingent upon the council's approval of the FY 2022 budget. Staff plans to bring the negotiated contract for council approval in April.
We asked Pantagraph readers to send us their canine photos. Here are 20. 🐕
Apollo, submitted by Chandler Pillsbury
Buzz Light-year, submitted by Roxanne Castleman Foster
Chester, submitted by Madie Tomlinson
Diesel, submitted by Jessica Bauer
Einstein, submitted by Cathi Stewart
Fisher and Max, submitted by Lauren Hegg
Gus, submitted by Beth Reeser
Lily, submitted by Cori Shadid
Lucy, submitted by Sarah Horonzy
Mitch, submitted by Lindsey Kwitkowski
Molly, submitted by Lauren Jones Wagner
Mookie, submitted by Emily Bauman
Ozzy and Ridley, submitted by Bree Stewart
Paisley, submitted by Debbie Connour-Froese
Poppy, submitted by Heather Winfrey-Richman
Stout, submitted by Mike Fitzgerald
Vinny, submitted by Christine Huddleston Mock
Weazie, submitted by Sarah Weber
Willie Nelson Brown, submitted by Brandy Leggett Brown
Xena and Kota, submitted by Ripley Hammond
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert