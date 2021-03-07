Watch now: Bloomington council to hear final budget presentation, approve street resurfacing list

The city previously approved a list of nine streets for resurfacing during the current 2021 fiscal year. According to the Bloomington Streets website, construction on two-thirds have been completed, with resurfacing of the remaining one-third set to start and end this spring.

The proposed resolution, if passed, would also lift the technical bidding requirements and allow city staff to negotiate a contract with Rowe Construction, a division of United Construction Midwest, for the resurfacing.

UCM won resurfacing contracts with the city in 2009, 2011 and 2020.

"Since UCM has such a depth of experience and knowledge about resurfacing, there will be an opportunity for them to make suggestions on how the work could be accomplished more efficiently," according to a city memo.

The contract must not exceed $5 million, and is contingent upon the council's approval of the FY 2022 budget. Staff plans to bring the negotiated contract for council approval in April.

