Watch now: Bloomington council to meet over Carrillo 'living hell' comments

Mwilambwe also said he'd support staff developing a code of conduct that would codify expectations for council members, who he said "have a responsibility to use their words wisely."

Not acting, Mwilambwe added, would "amount to a tacit approval of the behavior and the comments."

The Pantagraph has also obtained the Council Call for Special Meeting form submitted to the city clerk and necessary for the meeting to take place.

It shows that six council members — Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy, Ward 2 Ald. Donna Boelen, Mwilambwe, Ward 5 Ald. Joni Painter, Ward 7 Ald. Mary "Mollie" Ward and Ward 9 Ald. Kim Bray — signed the form.

Only five signatures are required for a special meeting to be called.

Carrillo in a text message sent Friday afternoon said:

"Anyone who has been paying attention knows that several of the council members who signed this document have been actively trying to make my life hell from the moment I was elected. The only difference is that they aren't willing to say it out loud.

