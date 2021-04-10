Watch now: Bloomington council to vote on $251.7 million budget; Renner not expected to veto

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders will cast their first formal vote Monday to adopt or reject a record $251.7 million spending plan for the fiscal year that begins May 1.

If approved by the Bloomington City Council, the proposed 536-page budget will codify a 9.3% total increase from the current $230.3 million FY 2021 budget.

Council members' public judgment of the budget to this point has largely been positive, and many told The Pantagraph this week they expect to vote "yes" on Monday.

"I have looked it over and am satisfied," Ward 2 Ald. Donna Boelen said in an interview.

"I know that people are concerned with the size of the budget, but if you look carefully, a good chunk is going into infrastructure — that's what people want," Boelen said. "We don't have any padded stuff, any shining stuff, any goodies."