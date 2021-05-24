Watch now: Bloomington drops mask rule at city facilities

BLOOMINGTON — Fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a face covering inside city facilities or practice social distancing, except where otherwise prohibited, city manager Tim Gleason said Monday.
"We as an organization are going to follow the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines," Gleason told the Bloomington City Council at its Monday meeting.
"We did not wanna put city staff in a position that they were going to question if a resident had or had not been vaccinated," Gleason said. "We're just going to accept the fact that if a resident is not wearing a mask the assumption is that they are aware of the CDC guidelines and have been vaccinated."
Gleason's announcement comes after the CDC on May 13 relaxed guidance about masks, recommending that fully-vaccinated people did not need to wear them in most settings.
It also follows Gov. J.B. Pritzker's May 17 executive order that rescinded the statewide mask mandate for fully vaccinated Illinoisans.
Both changes allow municipalities to institute their own, harsher mask policies. Neither Bloomington nor Normal had masking policies for residents in place amid the pandemic.
Both the CDC's guidance and Pritzker's order mandate that face coverings be worn in health care settings, as well as on planes, trains and other forms of public transportation.
Gleason said the city's policy will have some "one-offs" where people and city employees will still be required to wear masks.
Those include Miller Park Zoo, where some "enclosures' air filtration system is not the best" and "the animals we have are very susceptive to disease and cold," Gleason said.
Gleason at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 signed an order shuttering to the public a range of city facilities, including City Hall and the city’s portion of the Government Center. Many of those locations, including Miller Park Zoo, have partially reopened under previous phases of the Restore Illinois Plan.
The month-long bridge phase loosens capacity limits for office spaces, permitting them to increase from 50 to 60% capacity.
Gleason added that fully-vaccinated city employees also will not be required to wear a face covering or socially distance while working in-person.
Starting June 1, up to 60% of city staff will return to work, Gleason said, adding that vaccinated employees do not count toward that total.
"That's a rough number, allowing my department directors to decide what capacity they need for their individual departments," Gleason said.
Bloomington does not require its employees to get vaccinated, nor does it mandate that they report their vaccination status to the city.
City manager given arena duties
Without discussion on Monday, the council unanimously handed Gleason a number of new authorities over the Grossinger Motors Arena and the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.
Specifically, council OK'd an ordinance to city code allowing Gleason to approve contracts and agreements for usage of the arena and the BCPA "including but not limited to performances, events, sponsorships, rentals, and advertising."
Gleason under the new language can also approve deals that depend on the city spending money at the center or the arena, so long as the funds are in either facility's budget.
If an event contract is based on ticket sales, then projected losses from the sales cannot exceed amounts in the facilities' budgets. Gleason also must write procedures for that process, "namely the type of detail and analysis that will be required for projecting potential losses and revenues."
If an arena event guarantees at least $250,000, and if a BCPA event guarantees at least $75,000 then Gleason needs permission from the council to approve the contracts, respectively.
The new language also states council must approve any agreement that exceeds two years, related to renting or leasing space at either facility. Council must also approve any arena agreement with tenant sports teams.
