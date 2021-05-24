Watch now: Bloomington drops mask rule at city facilities

Specifically, council OK'd an ordinance to city code allowing Gleason to approve contracts and agreements for usage of the arena and the BCPA "including but not limited to performances, events, sponsorships, rentals, and advertising."

Gleason under the new language can also approve deals that depend on the city spending money at the center or the arena, so long as the funds are in either facility's budget.

If an event contract is based on ticket sales, then projected losses from the sales cannot exceed amounts in the facilities' budgets. Gleason also must write procedures for that process, "namely the type of detail and analysis that will be required for projecting potential losses and revenues."

If an arena event guarantees at least $250,000, and if a BCPA event guarantees at least $75,000 then Gleason needs permission from the council to approve the contracts, respectively.

The new language also states council must approve any agreement that exceeds two years, related to renting or leasing space at either facility. Council must also approve any arena agreement with tenant sports teams.

