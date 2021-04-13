Watch now: Bloomington extends moratorium on water shutoffs

"We know that there are some extreme hardships out there," Gleason said, adding that the proposal would have given him the ability to forgive some outstanding debts.

Gleason said Monday the non-collected payments currently total $1.3 million, and noted that the city's unemployment rate has dropped from 13.1% when the moratorium was implemented to 5.1%.

He further explained that landlords are liable for unpaid water bills, and that many have complained to the city that the shutoff suspension has left them responsible for a bill not paid by a tenant who "skips out on the tenancy."

Council members who voted to keep the moratorium — Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy, Ward 4 Ald. Julie Emig, Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo, Ward and Ward 8 Ald. Jeff Crabill — also said they'd prefer to wait to see whether federal or state assistance allocated to the city could be used to offset non-collected payments.

