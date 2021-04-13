Watch now: Bloomington extends moratorium on water shutoffs

BLOOMINGTON — City residents who do not make payments to cover their water bills still will not experience interruptions to the service.
The Bloomington City Council voted 5 to 4 on Monday to extend a year-old pause on water shutoffs, despite a recommendation from city staff to not reinstate it.
The moratorium was first implemented on March 26, 2020 in response to economic constraints accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.
"Frankly the pandemic isn't over yet," Ward 7 Ald. Mary "Mollie" Ward said Monday, explaining how local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are elevated. "I really appreciate the efforts to try to come up with a good, solid way of creating payment plans, but it feels like a responsibility to act."
City Manager Tim Gleason's proposal included reinstituting the water shutoffs on June 1 and authorizing him to tailor repayment plans for water customers who had racked-up debts amid the moratorium.
"We know that there are some extreme hardships out there," Gleason said, adding that the proposal would have given him the ability to forgive some outstanding debts.
Gleason said Monday the non-collected payments currently total $1.3 million, and noted that the city's unemployment rate has dropped from 13.1% when the moratorium was implemented to 5.1%.
He further explained that landlords are liable for unpaid water bills, and that many have complained to the city that the shutoff suspension has left them responsible for a bill not paid by a tenant who "skips out on the tenancy."
Council members who voted to keep the moratorium — Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy, Ward 4 Ald. Julie Emig, Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo, Ward and Ward 8 Ald. Jeff Crabill — also said they'd prefer to wait to see whether federal or state assistance allocated to the city could be used to offset non-collected payments.
In other business, the city council approved:
- an intergovernmental memo of understanding between the town of Normal, Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities and McLean County that codifies a framework to collaborate on projects that promote innovation and local technology.
- spending $164,000 to buy and set-up a refractory walled air curtain burner machine and an ash rake that will burn brush and is estimated to save the city up to $300,000 each year.
- around 20 different contracts, including a $2,176,500 deal with Bloomington-based George Gildner, Inc. for the FY 2022 utility maintenance program; a $823,495 deal with Boston-based CDM Smith Inc. for the pre-design study of the new water treatment plant and a $536,000 agreement with Champaign-based Clark Dietz, Inc. for engineering services related to Phase 4 of the Locust Colton combined sewer overflow elimination and water main replacement.
- additional agreements with Bodine Electric of Decatur for $219,250 to cover the FY 2022 traffic signal maintenance program and with Washington-based Watson Furniture Group Inc. for the $176,523.69-replacement of Bloomington Police Department communication center consoles.
- the site plan for the proposed Domino's Pizza Restaurant at 1514 W. Market St., on the city's west side.
- changing the zoning of 3.11 acres in the Hawthorne Commercial subdivision, south of General Electric and west of Towanda Barnes roads, from commercial to R-3 multi-family residential.
- switching Iron Coyote Challenge Park's liquor license classification from restaurant to entertainment.
- a request by Casper Brewing Co. LLC for a liquor license allowing daily beer and wine consumption at the Ireland Grove Golf Course Clubhouse and brewing in a facility at 3803 Ballybunion Road.
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert