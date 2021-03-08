Watch now: Bloomington finance officials present final draft of $250.3 million budget

BLOOMINGTON — City budgeteers on Monday unpacked their final draft of the record $250.3 million budget for the fiscal year that begins May 1.
The plan that directs how Bloomington spends its money over the 2022 fiscal year currently features a 8.7% total increase from the $230.3 million FY 2021 budget.
"While the operating budget holds very similar to what it's been in the past couple of years, one thing that we're doing is increasing our infrastructure," city manager Tim Gleason said. "It's something that truly is the backbone of our community."
Gleason will formally submit the budget to the council on March 15, and a public hearing will be held March 22. Council will vote April 12 to adopt or reject the budget.
The proposed FY 2022 general fund balance, which accounts for 44% of the total budget, is still sitting at $109.1 million. That's a 1.1% decrease from the $110.2 million general fund adopted in FY 2021.
"We've done a good job of trying to maintain our expense structure in the general fund," City finance director Scott Rathbun said.
Of the $109.1 million in the general fund, $58.6 million, will go toward public safety, while $11.7 million will go toward parks, recreation and cultural arts. Another combined $16.8 million will go toward administrative costs.
Rathbun said the city expects a 3.7% loss in revenue, from $96.2 million to $92.6 million, in FY 2022. Most of that dip is attributed to lower motor fuel income tax and hotel tax revenues, Rathbun said.
House Bill 2170, known as the Education and Workforce Equity Act, contains over 20 provisions aimed at decreasing racial gaps in opportunity and attainment that currently persist in the state’s education system.
Most of the $20 million total budget increase is related to $19 million in planned capital and infrastructure projects, like the $10.3 million O'Neil Pool and Park project.
The total capital project fund currently sits at $59.9 million, a 46.4% increase from the previous budget.
Rathbun said in almost every instance the increase "year over year" in major funds is related to an increase in capital projects.
Also included in the proposed capital project fund is $7.2 million in road repairs set to be funded and completed this construction season, which council on Monday unanimously approved.
"This is not an indication of an expansion or growth in government," Rathbun said. "Our theme for this year's budget is really almost one of the status quo."
☘️ From the Archives: St. Patrick's Day
Couple kissing after Chicago River was dyed green
Irish Mist returns to the Twin Cities
The Chicago River is tinted green
Jeff Otto of Normal decorates Knights of Columbus hall with shamrocks
Irish Heritage Society
Get in the spirit with this Irish Oatmeal Cake
Bagpiper marched through snow for the annual St. Patrick's parade
Spectators watch the St. Patrick's Day parade
Mike O'Grady with over-sized shamrock
The Silver Shamrock Pendant
Postcards from St. Patrick's Day collection
How St. Patrick's Day Should Be Celebrated
St. Patrick's Day
"St. Patrick's Day in America"
Everyone becomes Irishman on St. Patrick's Day
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert