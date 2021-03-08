Watch now: Bloomington finance officials present final draft of $250.3 million budget

"We've done a good job of trying to maintain our expense structure in the general fund," City finance director Scott Rathbun said.

Of the $109.1 million in the general fund, $58.6 million, will go toward public safety, while $11.7 million will go toward parks, recreation and cultural arts. Another combined $16.8 million will go toward administrative costs.

Rathbun said the city expects a 3.7% loss in revenue, from $96.2 million to $92.6 million, in FY 2022. Most of that dip is attributed to lower motor fuel income tax and hotel tax revenues, Rathbun said.

Most of the $20 million total budget increase is related to $19 million in planned capital and infrastructure projects, like the $10.3 million O'Neil Pool and Park project.

The total capital project fund currently sits at $59.9 million, a 46.4% increase from the previous budget.

Rathbun said in almost every instance the increase "year over year" in major funds is related to an increase in capital projects.