Watch now: Bloomington gets $2.3 million grant to remove lead in homes

BLOOMINGTON — A $2.3 million grant will be used remove lead paint from homes throughout the city.
The money will will fund tests of low-income Bloomington residences for lead-based paint and other harmful materials used in construction and renovations. Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Springfield, Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, officials of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and city officials made the announcement outside of City Hall Wednesday morning.
"This program is meant to make sure that children aren't affected by lead," said Joseph Galavan, HUD's Midwest regional administrator. "... We've got to make sure that they are given the opportunity to grow up to be as healthy as possible."
About 65% of 5.3 million Illinois housing units were built prior to the lead paint ban of 1978, according to state data. The federal grant money to help cities remove lead paint and hazardous materials is awarded on annual basis to cities who submit applications nationwide. Bloomington was chosen as the recipient this year out of "several applicants including Cleveland, Ohio, and Chicago" officials said.
LaHood cited Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who also played a role in securing the funds but could not be in attendance for the announcement Wednesday.
Renner told a story about the time he heard from a constituent whose child tested dangerously high during a blood test for lead and hazardous materials.
Support Local Journalism
"This is a big deal," Renner said to The Pantagraph after the press conference Wednesday. "This will help our families here in Bloomington."
City Planner Katie Simpson said they already have a plan for how the funds could be distributed, which includes training for contractors, testing the units, remediation, advertising and education.
There is also money in the grant allotted for relocation. Families can be relocated while the city conducts the lead abatements.
Jennifer Toney, the city's grant coordinator, said families can apply to have their homes tested. Homeowners can also self-refer into the program. Toney said the program is income-based, meaning they would have to be at 80% or below of the area median income and that is based on family size.
"Any of the providers that are doing the testing, we'll be developing memorandums of understanding with them to provide us with referrals for children who have an elevated blood level," Toney said.
LOOK BACK: 20 Bloomington-Normal restaurants we miss
Aleta Jane's Cafe
Bec's Far East Texas Grill
Beningo's
Carlos O'Kelly's
Chi Chi's
Crazy Planet Kitchen
Divino, The Fishmarket
Double Nickel Drive-In
Gracious Affairs
Ground Round
Hayashi
Henry Wellington
If you enjoyed this...
Kip's Family Restaurant
Le Peep
Piccolo Piccolo
Pumpernickel's Deli
Sonoma Cucina
Susie's Cafe
Tien Tsin
Tuxedo Junction
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.