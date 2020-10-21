Watch now: Bloomington gets $2.3 million grant to remove lead in homes

Renner told a story about the time he heard from a constituent whose child tested dangerously high during a blood test for lead and hazardous materials.

"This is a big deal," Renner said to The Pantagraph after the press conference Wednesday. "This will help our families here in Bloomington."

City Planner Katie Simpson said they already have a plan for how the funds could be distributed, which includes training for contractors, testing the units, remediation, advertising and education.

There is also money in the grant allotted for relocation. Families can be relocated while the city conducts the lead abatements.

Jennifer Toney, the city's grant coordinator, said families can apply to have their homes tested. Homeowners can also self-refer into the program. Toney said the program is income-based, meaning they would have to be at 80% or below of the area median income and that is based on family size.

"Any of the providers that are doing the testing, we'll be developing memorandums of understanding with them to provide us with referrals for children who have an elevated blood level," Toney said.

