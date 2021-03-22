Watch now: Bloomington hears little public word over proposed budget, approves O'Neil Pool, Park plan

"This community needs a nice pool, I agree," Boelen said. "But as a steward of taxpayer dollars I want these questions addressed. I want them front and center, to be thought about. Without these answers to these questions I really cannot commit to the project as presented."

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Director Jay Tetzloff said the department expects to recover double the revenue as the former, smaller pool did.

Ward 7 Ald. Mary "Mollie" Ward, who represents the area around the park and is running to keep her seat, said the project is symbolic of a "renewed focus on the needs of the west side."

She added that the project will boost surrounding property values and provide job opportunities to build and maintain the new aquatic facility.

"There's more than just dollars that this brings," Ward said. "This is also an investment in the intangibles that really you can't put a dollar figure on. What is says is that the west side is not a throw-away part of our community, that it matters to our whole community."

