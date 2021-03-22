Watch now: Bloomington hears little public word over proposed budget, approves O'Neil Pool, Park plan

The comments were made by Willie Holton Halbert, who is also running to represent Ward 3 on the council. She said a public hearing ought to be held the fall before the upcoming fiscal year begins.
Halbert's opponent, Sheila Montney, during a debate hosted last week by Pantagraph Media said that residents' "direct engagement and perspectives will result in a better community for all of us."
Council will vote April 12 to adopt or reject the new budget, which features an 8.7% total increase from the current $230.3 million FY 2021 budget.
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said Halbert made some "important points" that he hopes the next council and mayor consider. He added that the COVID-19 pandemic limited the number of public discussions over this fiscal year's budget, which he described as an "unusual one."
Monday's budget hearing lasted five minutes and mostly featured praise from Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus directed toward city staff for preparing a "relatively flat" budget.
Of the $109.1 million in the general fund, $58.6 million will go toward public safety, while $11.7 million will go toward parks, recreation and cultural arts. Another combined $16.8 million will go toward administrative costs.
Tyus emphasized that $19 million of the $20 million total boost is related to planned capital and infrastructure projects, which the city has "planned for and saved the money for."
Tucked into the $59.9 million total capital project fund — a 46.4% increase from the previous budget — are dollars to pay for the renovation of the O'Neil Pool and Park, located on the city's west side.
Council on Monday voted 8 to 1 to OK the project's management plan, design concept and budget estimate. The project is estimated to cost $11,812,771, with a 10% contingency. That's $1.4 million more than was originally budgeted for.
Boelen, the sole "no" vote, said she couldn't approve the project as presented because she had unanswered questions about its long-term financial and economic impacts.
"This community needs a nice pool, I agree," Boelen said. "But as a steward of taxpayer dollars I want these questions addressed. I want them front and center, to be thought about. Without these answers to these questions I really cannot commit to the project as presented."
Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Director Jay Tetzloff said the department expects to recover double the revenue as the former, smaller pool did.
Ward 7 Ald. Mary "Mollie" Ward, who represents the area around the park and is running to keep her seat, said the project is symbolic of a "renewed focus on the needs of the west side."
She added that the project will boost surrounding property values and provide job opportunities to build and maintain the new aquatic facility.
"There's more than just dollars that this brings," Ward said. "This is also an investment in the intangibles that really you can't put a dollar figure on. What is says is that the west side is not a throw-away part of our community, that it matters to our whole community."
