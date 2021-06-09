Watch now: Bloomington hires new communications manager

BLOOMINGTON — The City of Bloomington has hired a new lead spokesperson, filling a vacancy empty since early February, when the former point person abruptly resigned from her position.

Katherine Murphy will start June 21 as Bloomington's communications and external affairs manager, according to a city news release. Her starting salary is $77,500 per year.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining the city in this role. Bringing my 30+ years in media back to where it all began in Central Illinois,” Murphy said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the chance to give a voice to all of the wonderful stories that happen right here in our own backyards.”

Murphy has been working as news director for WJBC Radio in Bloomington since July 2018.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communications from Illinois State University and started her journalism career in Peoria.

Murphy has worked as a producer and a reporter at a range of local and national radio and television stations across the Midwest, and has served in various public relations positions, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Murphy also has held roles on Oprah Radio for XM Satellite radio and radio shows hosted by Dr. Oz and Nate Berkus, an interior designer, the release said.

In 2007 she was awarded a Gracie Allen Award for Individual Achievement — Outstanding Producer — Entertainment, from the Alliance for Women in Media.

As communications manager, Murphy will be serve as the "central point of origin for city communications ensuring accurate, consistent, and comprehensible information is delivered to the community," the release said.

The position was previously held for nearly seven years by Nora Dukowitz, a longtime city employee who rose through the ranks, becoming the city's top spokesperson in May 2014.

The Pantagraph was the first to report that Dukowitz walked away from her position Feb. 11, citing no reason in her resignation letter obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.

Dukowitz left making a base salary of $79,065.11 per year, according to the city's 2020 total compensation report.

The position has been vacant for the last four months, with city executive staff drafting and sending news releases, and fielding questions from local press.

City Manager Tim Gleason in a statement said 40 people applied for the job, and that Murphy was the "clear top choice."

"We can’t wait to experience the inventive ideas that she has for telling the city’s story," Gleason said. "She is a true communicator in every sense of the word and the relationships that she’s built over the course of her career will go a long way towards serving residents locally and showcasing this great community nationwide."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

