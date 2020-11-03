Watch now: Bloomington HS junior serves as election judge with grandfather

"Each election has been entirely different, either really slow or overwhelming," said Stephen Hopkins, who was serving as an election judge on Tuesday St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St.

Elizabeth Gerrard, lead election judge at St. John's, said they had over 200 voters show up by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Gerrard said she was happy to see younger generations getting involved with the elections. She was especially thankful for having Maddie Hopkins on board because the pandemic deterred several residents from coming back to serve as election staff.

"Due to COVID, so many of our older election judges couldn't come back because they were concerned," said Gerrard. "So having people who are so enthusiastic and who are not part of the vulnerable population is a big deal."

Election judges ensure polling locations operate smoothly and questions are answered.

Stephen Hopkins said the opportunity to teach his granddaughter about the election process is one he does not take for granted.

"I'm teaching her along the way and its wonderful," Stephen Hopkins said.

The pair started their day at 5 a.m. and planned to be at the polls until after 7 p.m. when they close.