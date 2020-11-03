Watch now: Bloomington HS junior serves as election judge with grandfather

BLOOMINGTON — One word came to mind when Stephen Hopkins was describing his excitement to work with his 16-year-old granddaughter, Maddie, as an election judge on Tuesday.
"Pride," Hopkins said.
This was the Vietnam War veteran's 17th year serving as an election judge. When he found out his granddaughter, a junior at Bloomington High School, would be joining him, he was overwhelmed with happiness. "I am just glad that somebody is actually following in what I've tried to set as an example for them."
The opportunity to serve as an election judge was first introduced to Maddie Hopkins by her government class teacher.
"I thought it would be a fun thing to do," she said. "... I wanted to do this with my grandpa because I would have someone there I would know and he is experienced and could give me background."
Stephen Hopkins said this year is different from previous elections given the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Many polling places are equipped with hand sanitizer, face masks, disinfectant wipes and other personal protective equipment to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
"Each election has been entirely different, either really slow or overwhelming," said Stephen Hopkins, who was serving as an election judge on Tuesday St. John's Lutheran Church, 1617 E. Emerson St.
Elizabeth Gerrard, lead election judge at St. John's, said they had over 200 voters show up by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Gerrard said she was happy to see younger generations getting involved with the elections. She was especially thankful for having Maddie Hopkins on board because the pandemic deterred several residents from coming back to serve as election staff.
"Due to COVID, so many of our older election judges couldn't come back because they were concerned," said Gerrard. "So having people who are so enthusiastic and who are not part of the vulnerable population is a big deal."
Election judges ensure polling locations operate smoothly and questions are answered.
Stephen Hopkins said the opportunity to teach his granddaughter about the election process is one he does not take for granted.
"I'm teaching her along the way and its wonderful," Stephen Hopkins said.
The pair started their day at 5 a.m. and planned to be at the polls until after 7 p.m. when they close.
"I didn't even know we elected a coroner or a sheriff," Maddie Hopkins said. "...so I'm learning new things from him like, every minute."
