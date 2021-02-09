Watch now: Bloomington Liquor Commission fines 2 bars for violating COVID rules, 4 businesses for unremitted taxes

Another establishment's case — the Western Avenue Tap, at 1301 N. Western Ave. — is still pending before the commission.

Unremitted food and beverage taxes

The commission also fined four bars and restaurants a combined $2,400 for failing to remit revenue collected through the city's 2% food and beverage tax.

Aroma Indian Restaurant, 716 S. Eldorado Road; Hacienda Leon, 407 N. Hershey Rd.; Cheeks Bar & Grill, 1206 Towanda Ave.; Las Margaritas Mexican Bar N Grill, 3805 Ballybunion Road have since remitted the outstanding taxes and paid accrued interest, Boyle said.

As first offenders, they also all each paid a $600 fine, Boyle added.

Drifter's Pub, 612 N. Main St., admitted to similar allegations Tuesday, but has yet to remit the taxes and pay the interest and fines. A resolution will be reached between the business and the city before the commission's March 9 meeting.

Mayor and commission chairman Tari Renner said the establishments failed to forward the revenue collected from the tax as they are required to under city statute.