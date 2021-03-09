Watch now: Bloomington liquor commission fines Drifters Pub for unremitted taxes

BLOOMINGTON — A downtown Bloomington bar has a week to pay unremitted food beverage taxes or else face a $3,500 fine, the city's liquor commission ruled Tuesday.
Drifters Pub, 612 N. Main St., has failed to remit revenue collected through the city's 2% food and beverage tax collected across a 15-month period, Assistant City Attorney George Boyle said Tuesday at the Bloomington Liquor Commission monthly meeting.
"This is the second violation for this establishment," Boyle said. "Since they opened in 2019 there was an initial three-month delinquency for which they paid the initial $600 fine just like anybody else, and then went on to not pay for an additional 15 months."
A month after the BIG program has concluded, The Pantagraph examined how it played out for McLean County businesses.
The commission voted 2-1 to impose a $3,500 fine against the business if it does not pay the outstanding taxes, fees and accrued interest within seven days.
If the bar meets the week deadline, then it would only have to pay a $2,000 fine. If not, then it would have 30 days to pay the full $3,500 fine.
That solution — which commissioner Jim Jordan voted against — came after commission Chairman and Mayor Tari Renner pushed back against Boyle's initial recommendation that a $2,500 fine be imposed if the delinquent taxes were paid within seven days.
"I think we should have a fine of $3,500, but I'm willing to cut a little bit more of a break if this is paid in the next seven days," Renner said. "I would like a motion that would say a $2,000 fine, a little extra incentive to make sure this is paid for within the next seven days."
City code requires a bar or restaurant to remit all food and beverage taxes collected in the previous month by the 25th day of the next month.
If a business fails to remit the taxes, the city applies a 5% late payment penalty fee and a 2% interest charge for each month the payment is not received.
First-time offenders typically work with the city to pay the delinquent taxes, fees, interest and a $600 fine. The $3,500 fine is the highest single-event fine the city can levy against a liquor license holder.
Boyle originally brought the pub's case before the commission at its Feb. 9 meeting, when Tonya Minnifield, a representative for Drifters, admitted to the delinquency.
The agreement never materialized, Boyle said Tuesday, explaining that Minnifield hadn't communicated with the city's legal department until a few hours before Tuesday's meeting.
"Other establishments have taken these things much more seriously and cooperatively," Boyle said.
Minnifield, who was in attendance Tuesday, said that she wasn't trying to be "uncooperative in any sort of way," and that her nonresponse was related to trying to "provide for her family."
Minnifield explained that the bar is her single source of income, she has "dumped everything into this bar," and she's "losing it this year."
After closing the bar in November, Minnifield said she has been struggling to find employment, and has only been working a full-time job for the last week.
She added that she intends to pay all taxes and penalties by March 10.
☘️ From the Archives: St. Patrick's Day
Couple kissing after Chicago River was dyed green
Irish Mist returns to the Twin Cities
The Chicago River is tinted green
Jeff Otto of Normal decorates Knights of Columbus hall with shamrocks
Irish Heritage Society
Get in the spirit with this Irish Oatmeal Cake
Bagpiper marched through snow for the annual St. Patrick's parade
Spectators watch the St. Patrick's Day parade
Mike O'Grady with over-sized shamrock
The Silver Shamrock Pendant
Postcards from St. Patrick's Day collection
How St. Patrick's Day Should Be Celebrated
St. Patrick's Day
"St. Patrick's Day in America"
Everyone becomes Irishman on St. Patrick's Day
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert