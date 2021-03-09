Watch now: Bloomington liquor commission fines Drifters Pub for unremitted taxes

BLOOMINGTON — A downtown Bloomington bar has a week to pay unremitted food beverage taxes or else face a $3,500 fine, the city's liquor commission ruled Tuesday.

Drifters Pub, 612 N. Main St., has failed to remit revenue collected through the city's 2% food and beverage tax collected across a 15-month period, Assistant City Attorney George Boyle said Tuesday at the Bloomington Liquor Commission monthly meeting.

"This is the second violation for this establishment," Boyle said. "Since they opened in 2019 there was an initial three-month delinquency for which they paid the initial $600 fine just like anybody else, and then went on to not pay for an additional 15 months."

The commission voted 2-1 to impose a $3,500 fine against the business if it does not pay the outstanding taxes, fees and accrued interest within seven days.

If the bar meets the week deadline, then it would only have to pay a $2,000 fine. If not, then it would have 30 days to pay the full $3,500 fine.