Watch now: Bloomington Liquor Commission fines Windjammer for violating COVID rules

BLOOMINGTON — Another business has been fined by the city for allowing "indoor on-premise consumption" when stricter state-imposed mitigations aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus were in effect.
Windjammer, 2303 Stern Drive, was fined $400 after pleading guilty to a single violation of Tier 2 COVID-19 resurgence mitigations, which banned indoor service at bars and restaurants.
Tier 2 mitigations were lifted in McLean County on Jan. 18, when the area moved to Tier 1 mitigations, which allow indoor dining at a reduced capacity.
"This involves a complaint and citation involving failure to comply with the then in-place executive orders that prohibited indoor on-premise consumption," assistant city attorney George Boyle said Tuesday at the Bloomington Liquor Commission's monthly meeting.
Boyle said the violation occurred on Jan. 12, and that the fine levied against Windjammer represents the "last of our enforcement actions based on the executive orders that were in effect in January."
He did not provide additional details on the Windjammer violation. Commissioners and representatives of the bar did not comment further Tuesday.
A cited business can either admit wrongdoing, and accept a fine for each alleged violation, or argue its case before the commission. If the commission rules against the business, the commission may impose a fine.
Thirteen other establishments within city limits have been fined by the commission since October for violating state COVID-19 mitigations, resulting in over $6,500 in collected fines.
They include Spotted Dog Tavern, Parkview Inn, Cadillac Jack's, Daddio's Pub, A&P Tap, Eastland Suites, Garden of Paradise, Cheeks Bar and Grill, Applebee's, Joe’s Pub, The Knights of Columbus, Fiesta Ranchera Mexican Restaurant and Crawford’s Pub.
City fines collected for COVID regulation violations have helped to give Bloomington District 87 families a hand as part of a partnership between the city and the school district.
New settlement for Drifters Pub unremitted taxes
The commission on Tuesday also approved a revised settlement agreement between the city and Drifters Pub, 612 N. Main Street, which has failed to remit revenue collected through the city's 2% food and beverage tax across a 15-month period.
The downtown bar was ordered at the commission's March meeting to pay the outstanding taxes, fees and accrued interest within seven days or else face up to a $3,500 fine.
Boyle said the full payment never came, but that another deal was reached between the bar and the city.
The new agreement orders the bar to pay 60% of a $2,500 fine by the end of the week, and the full fine by April 30. It further orders the bar to pay-back all the delinquent taxes by June 30, in two monthly payments.
If the bar follows those requirements, pays a liquor license renewal fee, pays a 10% late fee and provides additional documents by April 30, Boyle said, then the city will renew the bar's liquor license.
"During this time, the licensee will remain current on all taxes, failure to make the installment payments or remain current will result in further sanctions," Boyle said. "If all taxes are not paid by July 1, 2021, the license could be revoked."
Bloomington-based attorney Rich Marvel, who is representing the bar, said his client agrees with the new settlement and intends to comply with all parts of the order.
"We appreciate the city's willingness to work with us, despite I feel that it has been a trying time for my clients, honestly, all the bar owners and restaurant owners," Marvel said.
