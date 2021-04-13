Watch now: Bloomington Liquor Commission fines Windjammer for violating COVID rules

The commission on Tuesday also approved a revised settlement agreement between the city and Drifters Pub, 612 N. Main Street, which has failed to remit revenue collected through the city's 2% food and beverage tax across a 15-month period.

Boyle said the full payment never came, but that another deal was reached between the bar and the city.

The new agreement orders the bar to pay 60% of a $2,500 fine by the end of the week, and the full fine by April 30. It further orders the bar to pay-back all the delinquent taxes by June 30, in two monthly payments.

If the bar follows those requirements, pays a liquor license renewal fee, pays a 10% late fee and provides additional documents by April 30, Boyle said, then the city will renew the bar's liquor license.