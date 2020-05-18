Watch now: Bloomington looks at extensive sewer assessment as backups flood Miller Park area homes

BLOOMINGTON — One Bloomington alderman found a Public Works Department presentation about assessing sewer conditions more timely than first anticipated Monday.
Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy said he heard from about 14 Miller Park area residents about their sewers backing up through drains as heavy rains fell on the community Sunday.
"I know we did the emergency work three or four weeks ago in Miller Park and we thought we had it solved, and now we still have an issue," said Mathy.
The areas in which people are having the problem include Summit, Low and Mason streets around the Bissell Street area, said Mathy.
"It's the same people who every time we have a hard rain (the sewer) is backing up into their houses," said Mathy. "People are rightfully panicking when water is shooting up through their drains. How do we provide them a level of assurance that their basements are not going flood every time it rains?"
Bloomington Public Works Director Kevin Kothe described for the council Monday a plan to assess the condition of city sewers by using closed-circuit television cameras to see inside of pipes.
The presentation preceded an expected May 26 vote to award a contract for just under $1.9 million to clean and televise a large portion of the city's sewer lines. The meeting is being moved from Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday.
That assessment will help prioritize areas of the system that to need to be rehabilitated first, said Kothe.
"And we have the ability in our contract, the way the structural provisions are written, that we can change where the contractor is going to do the CCTV work so we'll re-prioritize some of the CCTV work to make sure that we cover everything in that (Miller Park) neighborhood."
The contract, if approved, would provide using CCTV to inspect 189 miles out of the city's total of 335 miles of sanity and combined sewers.
With 55 miles of televised inspections already completed within the past nine years, about 75 percent of the city's sewers will be assessed, said Kothe.
"It's a big milestone to get that much done," he added.
In the past the city has done both assessment and rehabilitation work each year, "but this year, in FY2021, we are really focused on the assessment part and so we had budgeted a significant amount of money in the CCTV contract," said Kothe.
Four bids were submitted, and the bid opening was live-streamed via YouTube on May. 5.
"We analyzed the bids and we will have something for you to consider on the May 26th agenda for awarding a contract," Kothe told the council. He did not identify which bidder is being recommended by city staff, but Hoerr Construction of Goodfield submitted the lowest base bid as well as the lowest bids for two alternatives, according to bid opening video.
The cost will be paid using money from the city's sewer enterprise fund.
Since May 1, 2018, city residents have been seeing higher sewer bills because of the city's need to raise revenue to pay for $136 million in sewer repairs over 20 years that were identified in the 2014 storm water and sanitary sewer master plans.
As of May 1, city utility bills reflected automatic 3 percent annual increases for garbage, sanitary sewer fixed and consumption fees and storm water services.
The monthly sewer consumption fee increased from $2.47 to $2.54 per 100 cubic feet, the monthly sanitary sewer fixed fee increased from $2.32 to $2.39 and the monthly storm water fixed fee increased from $1.95 to $2.01 per impervious area unit.
Also on May 1, the 35-gallon garbage cart rate increased monthly from $16.48 to $16.97; the 65-gallon cart, from $25.75 to $26.52; and the 95-gallon cart, from $29.87 to $30.77.The garbage fee for low-income residents qualified under federal poverty guidelines also increased from $16.48 to $16.97 monthly.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.