Watch now: Bloomington looks at extensive sewer assessment as backups flood Miller Park area homes

That assessment will help prioritize areas of the system that to need to be rehabilitated first, said Kothe.

"And we have the ability in our contract, the way the structural provisions are written, that we can change where the contractor is going to do the CCTV work so we'll re-prioritize some of the CCTV work to make sure that we cover everything in that (Miller Park) neighborhood."

The contract, if approved, would provide using CCTV to inspect 189 miles out of the city's total of 335 miles of sanity and combined sewers.

With 55 miles of televised inspections already completed within the past nine years, about 75 percent of the city's sewers will be assessed, said Kothe.

"It's a big milestone to get that much done," he added.

In the past the city has done both assessment and rehabilitation work each year, "but this year, in FY2021, we are really focused on the assessment part and so we had budgeted a significant amount of money in the CCTV contract," said Kothe.

Four bids were submitted, and the bid opening was live-streamed via YouTube on May. 5.