Watch now: Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe sworn in

Mwilambwe, taking that message seriously, used his first remarks as mayor — at times his voice breaking with emotion — to thank his campaign staff, introduce his family and recognize the council he will lead.

He also outlined his goals — improving infrastructure, growing the local economy and building community — for his first term, which will end in 2025.

But the "most important element of my tenure to tackle as mayor," Mwilambwe said, is addressing negativity in the community.

"We must present a united front and a positive view of our community if we are going to attract or retain businesses and residents," Mwilambwe said. "Our future prosperity depends on it, and I commit to you that I will work tirelessly to bring us together more as a community."

Mwilambwe said "it is everybody's job" to "bring everybody together."

He further said that "pulling together in same direction" does not preclude community members from disagreeing.

"It is perfectly OK to disagree," Mwilambwe said. "It simply means that we all come to the table seeking to understand each other, not demonize each other, because we are all part of the same community."