Watch now: Bloomington mayor, others ask Pritzker to amend reopening-plan map, let Central Illinois open sooner

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — Mayor Tari Renner is among area political leaders asking Gov. J. B. Pritzger to create a smaller "Heart of Illinois" subregion that could allow 11 counties, including McLean and Peoria, to open sooner than in a broader region created by the governor last week.

The governor's five-phase plan for reopening the state was released May 5. The state plan splits Illinois into four regions allowing each to slowly open based on COVID-19 infection rates and available hospital beds.

"We are asking the governor to reconsider the regions that he has developed and create a Heart of Illinois Region," said Renner after the matter was brought up at the Bloomington City County meeting Monday night.

The proposed Heart of Illinois region "essentially goes from McLean County in the extreme southeast up to LaSalle County and then over to Rock Island and down to Galesburg and Peoria," said Renner.

"We believe we would be able to make progress more quickly than if we were in a broader region that included Rockford and some other areas that were less similar to us," he added.