Watch now: Bloomington mayor, others ask Pritzker to amend reopening-plan map, let Central Illinois open sooner

BLOOMINGTON — Mayor Tari Renner is among area political leaders asking Gov. J. B. Pritzger to create a smaller "Heart of Illinois" subregion that could allow 11 counties, including McLean and Peoria, to open sooner than in a broader region created by the governor last week.
The governor's five-phase plan for reopening the state was released May 5. The state plan splits Illinois into four regions allowing each to slowly open based on COVID-19 infection rates and available hospital beds.
"We are asking the governor to reconsider the regions that he has developed and create a Heart of Illinois Region," said Renner after the matter was brought up at the Bloomington City County meeting Monday night.
The proposed Heart of Illinois region "essentially goes from McLean County in the extreme southeast up to LaSalle County and then over to Rock Island and down to Galesburg and Peoria," said Renner.
"We believe we would be able to make progress more quickly than if we were in a broader region that included Rockford and some other areas that were less similar to us," he added.
Renner said he and Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis, Normal Mayor Chris Koos, McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre and mayors of some smaller communities discussed creation of the subregion during a telephone conference call Friday morning.
Renner said he sent the governor a letter on Monday with that request.
Ward 2 Alderwoman Donna Boelen said she was glad Renner and other area mayors are asking the governor "to allow us to open up here. I think that we're ready."
In other action, the council voted 8-1 to approve expanding the local enterprise zone to include a southwest Bloomington candy plant where an investment of up $70 million is being considered. Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo cast the dissenting vote.
The plant at 2501 Beich Roach is among several sites owned by Ferrero SpA of Italy and under consideration for expansion. The Bloomington plant currently employs about 300 workers and, if expanded, could add up to 50 jobs.
Including the plant in the enterprise zone would assist in better positioning the 53-year-old Bloomington facility to compete for Ferrero's new investment, said city Economic Development Director Melissa Hon and Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.
The enterprise zone provides several tax incentives, including sales tax exemptions on building materials, to commercial companies for new investments, including facility expansions, renovations and other qualified improvements, according to city staff.
The expansion of the enterprise zone also must be approved by the Normal City Council, the McLean County Board, the Ford County Board, the Gibson City Council and state officials.
The council also voted unanimously to amend the COVID-19 emergency ordinance to allow prorated liquor license fees to qualifying businesses.
The proration is available for businesses with liquor licenses that did not sell alcohol or liquor through curbside pickup for delivery during the pandemic.
In other COVID-19-related news, City Manager Tim Gleason said Public Works brush and bulk waste collection crews have been restored to 100 percent capacity after staffing was reduced to a s single crew in April to limit contact between staff and residents during the pandemic.
Mother's Day: When Only the BEST Will Do!
For Mother--On Her Day
Mother's Day Feature!
Flowers for Mother's Day
She asks so little... She gives so much!
We have the finest assortment of Mother's Day cards by American Greetings
Mother's Day Special!
The First Mother's Day Sculpture in Crystal
The American Beauty Rose Mother's Day Bell
Announcing The First Mother's Day Pendant Authorized by the Hummel Family
Mother's Day Omelette Special
Treat Mom To Pie This Mother's Day
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.