Watch now: Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner says he's stepping down to clear way for 'fresh perspective'

BLOOMINGTON — Mayor Tari Renner said his decision not to seek a third term in office will make way for a "fresh perspective" to help lead the city through the next four years.

Renner, who has held the position since 2013, announced Wednesday morning that he would not run in the April 2021 election.

"While I am very proud of a lot of the accomplishments that we've made and certainly leaving Bloomington in much better hands than it was eight years ago," Renner said, "I think it is not a bad idea to have perhaps a new fresh perspective for someone to take Bloomington to the next level in terms of economic development, some of the capital projects we've had."

He added that getting people from all walks of life and younger citizens involved in local government would be beneficial to the city.

Renner, a political science professor at Illinois Wesleyan University, said the decision not to run again was a "long time coming," and he consulted with friends, supporters and political activists. He said he is leaving the city in good financial shape, especially given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.