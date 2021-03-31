Watch now: Bloomington mayoral candidates split over future of public safety funding, cannabis businesses

Where the candidates' consensus cracked and the rays of their agendas began to emerge, however, was over public safety and the future role of cannabis in the community.

Presented with figures about Bloomington shots fired incidents in 2021 — there have been six, with two resulting in fatalities — and asked what steps should be taken at the local level, the candidates agreed that current measures like community policing and on-the-ground conversations are essential to understanding why acts of violence occur.

Mwilambwe added that "we do have to understand the fact that when it comes to Bloomington, Bloomington is a pretty safe community and some of the shootings that have happened are outside of the norm and often times it is because individuals who have particular issues with one another and know each other."

Straza said the last shooting happened "about a block away" from where he lives, and "it is kind of scary and kind of sad that people have to worry about their own safety."

Gunderson said it's important to "start to shift our mindset to a prevention mindset" and that eliminating poverty, increasing affordable housing and "ensuring residents' basic needs are met" would reduce crime and violence.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}