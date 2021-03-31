Watch now: Bloomington mayoral candidates split over future of public safety funding, cannabis businesses

BLOOMINGTON — With less than a week to the election, there wasn't much light Wednesday shining between the three candidates running to serve as Bloomington's first mayor in eight years — until they discussed cops and pot.
The candidates — Jackie Gunderson, Mboka Mwilambwe and Mike Straza — largely presented similar approaches to a number of issues in their second public appearance together, hosted by Pantagraph Media.
They all agreed that the best way to address the individual needs of all nine wards was by listening to the people who live in them, that they all would prioritize increased transparency if elected mayor and push for civility.
The candidates further agreed that more spending on infrastructure was necessary, but only if the city takes a sensible approach, and that the best path to incentivizing economic development was one that brought corporations to Bloomington without hurting small businesses.
Where the candidates' consensus cracked and the rays of their agendas began to emerge, however, was over public safety and the future role of cannabis in the community.
Presented with figures about Bloomington shots fired incidents in 2021 — there have been six, with two resulting in fatalities — and asked what steps should be taken at the local level, the candidates agreed that current measures like community policing and on-the-ground conversations are essential to understanding why acts of violence occur.
Mwilambwe added that "we do have to understand the fact that when it comes to Bloomington, Bloomington is a pretty safe community and some of the shootings that have happened are outside of the norm and often times it is because individuals who have particular issues with one another and know each other."
Straza said the last shooting happened "about a block away" from where he lives, and "it is kind of scary and kind of sad that people have to worry about their own safety."
Gunderson said it's important to "start to shift our mindset to a prevention mindset" and that eliminating poverty, increasing affordable housing and "ensuring residents' basic needs are met" would reduce crime and violence.
Asked if they support calls to "defund" the Bloomington Police Department, all three candidates firmly said they did not, but qualified their stances.
Straza said the department is understaffed and that he supports reforms like adding mental health professionals to the department, but not if it cuts away "money from a resource that doesn't already have enough money."
Gunderson said public safety is "going to continue to be a priority" if she's mayor. She also is interested in a "comprehensive review" of spending across the whole city and "looking at intentionally divesting and investing in different things."
Mwilambwe said "isn't very wise" to take away department funding, especially since it will have increased costs under the criminal justice reform package signed into law earlier this year and because "it might be faced with a situation of difficulty hiring because a lot of folks are either thinking about leaving law enforcement or not entering law enforcement."
When asked whether they would support increasing the number of adult-use cannabis dispensaries allowed to open in the city, Gunderson explained that more store would lead to more revenue for the city — sales are subject to a special local 3% sales tax — while Straza and Mwilambwe took a "wait and see approach," citing no extraneous advantages to hosting more cannabis-related businesses.
"I absolutely support it and I think its a great way to reimagine how we've always done things in city government," Gunderson said.
"Any time I consider many of these decisions, I do think about what is that going to do to Bloomington as a brand," Mwilambwe said, explaining he still stands by his sole "no" vote when the city council voted in 2019 to allow sales within city limits.
Straza said he wouldn't advocate for more dispensaries just because they might generate more revenue, adding that "we need to be very cautious about what it's going to provide and what it doesn't provide, and what does it truly provide our community as a whole."
Gunderson, in the first rebuttal of the debate, pushed back, asking how Straza and Mwilambwe did not see the link between a revenue stream fueled by cannabis sales, increased infrastructure spending and economic development.
Straza clarified that the city could look to open other kinds of businesses, especially ones that provide a higher wage and offer training for future work.
Mwilambwe said "we still don't know what the revenues are going to look like" and that different businesses might rush to Bloomington, but "do we have to have them? No, not necessarily, it might not be right for our community."
Meet the candidates for Bloomington mayor
Jackie Gunderson is banking on residents across Bloomington agreeing with her campaign platform's focus on equity and accessibility, both points she says underpin issues like infrastructure, public safety and economic development.
Mboka Mwilambwe is campaigning on a platform rooted in providing core services like infrastructure and recreation, while also prioritizing practical leadership.
A Bloomington tax base expanded through new development, mayoral candidate Mike Straza says, would reduce the city's dependency on taxing residents and small businesses, but also generate money to fund infrastructure, and core and social services.
