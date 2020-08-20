Watch now: Bloomington, Normal leaders urge businesses to follow state rules

IWU on Thursday reported nine additional cases of COVID-19 that were believed to originate from off-campus social gatherings at which participants did not wear masks and practice social distancing. A total of 19 students are now connected to the outbreak related to off-campus social events the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before classes began Monday.

Under IDPH guidelines for restaurants and bars in Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan, tables must be placed six feet apart. Parties must be of 10 or fewer people. In areas with standing room, there is a limit of 25% of the area's capacity.

But for some businesses, limiting the number of people inside has led to another issue — people clustering outside.

Groups of young people, not wearing masks or standing six feet apart, could be seen in a line outside of Pub II in Normal on Wednesday night.

General Manager Luke Rokos said the staff is doing its best to enforce social distancing inside the building. But he said the business does not have the means to monitor the line, and it has asked customers not to form a line.