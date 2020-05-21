Watch now: Bloomington, Normal mayors could block streets for outdoor dining

BLOOMINGTON — Mayors Tari Renner of Bloomington and Chris Koos of Normal plan to move quickly to help bars and restaurants expand service next week by offering outdoor seating that complies with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's next phase for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, the governor added outdoor dining at restaurants and bars to the list of allowed activities as the state's four regions are on pace to move into Phase 3 of the five-phase Restore Illinois reopening plan on May 29.
In Phase 3, tables outdoors will have to be 6 feet apart and away from the sidewalks. Masks also will be required for staff. Indoor dining will not be permitted until the state's reopening plan reaches Phase 4, possibly months away.
"We're definitely trying to find ways to make (outdoor service) happen," said Renner. "We can work with businesses to do some creative things, such as in the downtown temporarily closing off streets so that we can accommodate the distance."
For businesses that do not have outdoor seating, "we have the authority to work on our ordinances to let people, for example, take half or more of their parking lot and use it for outdoor dining. We can relax our parking requirements and that will allow them to serve outside," he said.
Renner is still reviewing and working out details with city legal staff, City Manager Tim Gleason and Economic Development Director Melissa Hon.
"We just had a planning session and we're pretty much doing the same thing," said Koos.
Koos said the town is not going to enforce parking code that requires businesses to provide a set number of parking spots.
"A lot of this depends on the ownership of the property," Koos added. "If it's your business and your parking lot, we're going to let you do pretty much what you want. If you're in strip center or a shopping center, like Shoppes at College Hills, it's going to be between the business and the center's ownership to negotiate some kind of arrangement."
Additionally, "we are going to be as compliant as we possibly can to allow restaurants to be creative about how they open up on the street, whether it's a public street," said Koos. "What we're talking about early here is maybe blocking off street parking spaces and allowing tables to be set in areas like that. We do have to keep the sidewalks open because there are non-restaurant businesses that are opening on a limited basis and we can't block access to those.
"We are encouraging people to be creative and do what they can do, and probably the only oversight we're going to have on it is health and safety," Koos said.
Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, and Charlie Moore, president of the McLean County Chamber of Commerce, said Pritzker's rule change is a "step in the right direction."
But, Hoban added, its success is dependent on consumers following social distancing guidelines and best practices. If consumers are unwilling to follow the rules, he fears the relaxation could be reversed, which would further hurt the economy.
"I think the relaxation of the rule is a good thing to include for our local restaurants," he said. "If we can prove that we can do this, I think we can open sooner rather than later."
Jan Lancaster is the owner of The Bistro, a small bar in downtown Bloomington at 316 N. Main St.
"For the restaurants, that may help a little bit to offer some outdoor seating if it ever quits raining," she said Thursday. "They are talking about closing down Main Street, et cetera. If that's the case, great. I hope to be open.
"But for the small bars, I have a lot of questions," added Lancaster. "How long would be able to be open out on the street? Are we going to do bar hours? Or are we going to have everybody stop serving and closing at 10 (p.m.)? There are residents who live downtown so we have to be careful with the noise factors."
Other restaurants, such as Medici in Normal, 120 W. North St., are fortunate to already have built in beer gardens and outdoor seating. General Manager Joe Slane said Medici could be open for outdoor service as early as May 29.
Many restaurant owners are investigating how to bring outdoor service to their business. Maggie Miley's in uptown Normal already has some seating in front of the restaurant, 126 E. Beaufort St., but co-owner Peter Connolly is also looking into opening a tent to the side of the restaurant.
"Only having four tables out front is going to help, but it's not going to help that much when we're used to having anywhere between 200 to 280 people," said Connolly. "We're all in this together; we're all trying to figure out new ways to do things."
After being back in business for a day doing curbside pickup, Abby Bosenberg is looking into options for Fort Jesse Cafe, 1521 Fort Jesse Road, Normal, to convert an area for outdoor dining. Being close to a busy road, there aren't many options, but she is trying to find a way to make it work.
Many are just excited to get back to serving their regular customers. For owner Shannon Patterson of Shannon's Five Star, 1305 S. Mercer Ave., Bloomington, she's seen decreased revenue but also miss connecting with their regulars.
"We just really miss all of our customers," she said. "It's an opportunity for our customers to come back and sit down and feel like they can enjoy eating at Shannon's again, even though it's outside."
If business owners have other ideas, Renner wants to hear them.
"We want to work with the creative energies of our business owners. If we can figure out a way to safety, within the governor's order, get them back in business, we want to work with them."
All state parks also reopen May 29, and the new rules allow outdoor activities with groups of up to 10 people, including boating and camping, and indoor and outdoor tennis facilities. Golf courses will be able to accommodate foursomes at the same tee time.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244.
