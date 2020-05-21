Watch now: Bloomington, Normal mayors could block streets for outdoor dining

For businesses that do not have outdoor seating, "we have the authority to work on our ordinances to let people, for example, take half or more of their parking lot and use it for outdoor dining. We can relax our parking requirements and that will allow them to serve outside," he said.

Renner is still reviewing and working out details with city legal staff, City Manager Tim Gleason and Economic Development Director Melissa Hon.

"We just had a planning session and we're pretty much doing the same thing," said Koos.

Koos said the town is not going to enforce parking code that requires businesses to provide a set number of parking spots.

"A lot of this depends on the ownership of the property," Koos added. "If it's your business and your parking lot, we're going to let you do pretty much what you want. If you're in strip center or a shopping center, like Shoppes at College Hills, it's going to be between the business and the center's ownership to negotiate some kind of arrangement."