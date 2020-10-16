Watch now: Bloomington, Normal move forward on Constitution Trail extensions

The project are in the pre-final planning stages, and the city hopes to accept bids for construction sometime in 2021. Once completed, the project will have added around 7-miles of trail along Fox Creek and Hamilton Road.

“Any time you can have facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists, it just improves the quality of life within a community," said Craig Shonkwiler, Bloomington City Engineer.

Although several years in the future, there is some potential to add a section of the Constitution Trail along Sugar Creek through the anticipated Jersey Avenue Bridge reconstruction, Kothe said.

If included in the project, the trail would pass under the bridge similar to the Linden Street bridge reconstruction.

"Even though the projects may have different time frames, you don't redo bridges that often," Kothe said, adding that the city is using the reconstruction opportunity, "knowing that there's potential to have a trail there someday."