 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Bloomington, Normal move forward on Constitution Trail extensions
0 comments
featured
OUTDOOR RECREATION
CYCLING ON

Watch now: Bloomington, Normal move forward on Constitution Trail extensions

Bloomington, Normal pursue bicycle trail expansions

{{featured_button_text}}
DOMINANT

Two bicyclists cruised along the Constitution Trail near Virginia Avenue earlier this month. Bloomington and Normal are both undertaking projects that will expand trails for bicyclists in the next few years. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Several major Constitution Trail extension projects that could boost connectivity for area cyclists are gaining traction in Bloomington-Normal.

The projects, all identified within the Bloomington and Normal's separate bike and pedestrian master plans, seek to increase safe traveling for pedestrians while repairing and maintaining roadways.

“Both towns have recognized the need to realize the transportation network is not just about autos," said Patrick Dullard, president of Friends of the Constitution Trail. "It has to be safe for people who don’t have autos.”

Friends of the Constitution Trail is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the trail system, created more than 30 years ago as a joint effort between Bloomington and Normal. Dullard said the organization has pushed for some of the projects now underway for many years.

Through Bloomington and Normal's bike and pedestrian plans, local officials have identified six upcoming Constitution Trail extensions and road infrastructure projects.

Upcoming Constitution Trail extensions

The Bloomington City Council last week voted to pursue funding for a $1.3 million project to extend the Constitution Trail from Lafayette Street to Hamilton Road.

The city is seeking $1,041,228 through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and committed $342,557 in local funding for the project if awarded the grant.

The grant program provides up to 80% reimbursement for preliminary engineering, utility relocations, construction engineering and construction costs for eligible projects. Applicants are required to fulfill a 20% local match.

The trail extension is a major project identified in the city's Bicycle Master Plan, a long-term document used to guide the city when planning bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements.

"It will be really nice to connect to the north-south and other areas of the community with this last connection," said Kevin Kothe, Bloomington Director of Public Works.

Kothe said this latest project, combined with two future trail extensions for Hamilton and Fox Creek Road, would provide a "great alternative for different modes of transportation."

INSIDE

Illinois State University creative technology major Jaeci Johnston, a sophomore from Bourbonnais, rode her skateboard at the intersection of Gregory and Adelaide Streets in Normal. The Normal Town Council is considering an extension of a trail from the intersection west to Parkside Road.

Normal also plans to seek a $964,000 ITEP grant for a Constitution Trail extension that would connect Adelaide Street to Parkside Road, said Normal Town Engineer Ryan Otto.

Normal Town Council on Monday will consider committing $241,000 in motor fuel tax proceeds if awarded funding through the state grant program. The total project will cost around $1.2 million.

If approved, the extension will provide a link from the current trail system west from Adelaide Street to Parkside Road, connecting trail users to park amenities and Normal Community West High School, Otto said.

Dullard said the Friends of the Constitution Trail group has long advocated for a connection from Adelaide Street to Parkside Road.

"We're thrilled that they're applying for it (the grant) and certainly hope they get it," he said.

The project may help fulfill a need to link the east and west sides of the community, which Kellie Williams, vice president of McLean County Wheelers, said some cyclists see as lacking in Bloomington-Normal.

INSIDE

A jogger and a bicyclist share the right-of-way along the Constitution Trail near Virginia Avenue earlier this month. 

"The east-west connectivity is definitely a priority," she said, adding that the lone connection is Constitution Trail, which crosses some busy intersections, such as Vernon Avenue.

"That does come up as an area where more bicyclists, motorists and pedestrians would like to see safety improvements," said Williams.

Eagles Landing trail extension

Construction is underway of a long-anticipated extension of the Constitution Trail in Normal's Eagles Landing subdivision.

The new path will extend Constitution Trail from Eagles Landing to Grove Elementary School and is expected to be completed by late fall.

The town was awarded a grant to complete the project in 2013 through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, but was placed on hold after funding was suspended until late 2014, and the grant suspended indefinitely in 2015.

101820-blm-loc-bikes

The progressive entry to a marked bike path on Raab Road in North Normal will be expanded to include a path south to Shepard Road near Eagles Landing and east to Normal Community High School.

The state reinstated the grant in June, allowing the town to complete the project.

"It's an exciting project," said Otto. "It's been contemplated since the area was developed."

Projects on the horizon

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bloomington and Normal have three other infrastructure projects in various phases that will include trail extensions.

In Bloomington, Kothe said two projects on Fox Creek and Hamilton Road are expected to connect sections of the existing east-west trail along the southern corridor.

The project are in the pre-final planning stages, and the city hopes to accept bids for construction sometime in 2021. Once completed, the project will have added around 7-miles of trail along Fox Creek and Hamilton Road.

“Any time you can have facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists, it just improves the quality of life within a community," said Craig Shonkwiler, Bloomington City Engineer.

101820-blm-loc-bikes

A pedestrian walks along a sidewalk on Raab Road in North Normal on Friday. 

Although several years in the future, there is some potential to add a section of the Constitution Trail along Sugar Creek through the anticipated Jersey Avenue Bridge reconstruction, Kothe said.

If included in the project, the trail would pass under the bridge similar to the Linden Street bridge reconstruction.

"Even though the projects may have different time frames, you don't redo bridges that often," Kothe said, adding that the city is using the reconstruction opportunity, "knowing that there's potential to have a trail there someday."

Normal has also made headway on a few "early action" projects identified in its recently updated Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. The town plans to pursue completion of these projects, which include a mixture of infrastructure projects, programs, policies and studies, over the next three to five years.

One early action project that has completed the design phase is the Kelly Detention Basin Trail, which will connect historic Route 66 trail at its western terminus at Towanda and Shelbourne.

The trail will include a combination of multi-use path and on-street segments that will run through One Normal Plaza up to the existing Constitution Trail, said Otto.

101820-blm-loc-bikes

A bicyclist looks for pedestrians while crossing under the Virginia Ave. bridge over the Constitution Trail on Oct. 8. 

Bicycle boom

The work has been planned for years, but it comes at a time when interest in cycling is booming since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's just absolutely crazy how the cycling boom has just exploded with gyms being closed and people feeling safer outside," said Tom Keller, a member of the McLean County Wheelers and avid cyclist.

Keller, an employee of State Farm, began cycling around 8 years ago. Since then he has biked to work and is looking forward to continued expansion and improvement of the trail system for all cyclers.

101820-blm-loc-bikes

An Illinois State University student rides his bike at the intersection of Gregory and Adelaide Streets in Normal.

"i think the improvement of the signage has been great, especially with the new COVID boom of cycling," said Keller. "I've definitely seen great improvements in supporting, maintaining and making small fixes in what we already have."

Friends of the Constitution Trail is continuing advocating for trail extensions, looking ahead at opportunities the current projects will create years down the line.

Dullard added that Normal's pursuit of the extension from Adelaide to Parkside is proof of the local government's great partnership with community organizations.

"We're really happy that they're moving forward with it," he said. "It's just a great reflection of our working relationship."

To Dullard, Bloomington's Hamilton Road project could open even more opportunities by providing access to future trails beyond the city.

"To get this little spot here done now just creates a huge tourism type of opportunity," he said.

Watch: History of Constitution Trail 

Download the map

Download PDF Constitution Trail Map

Upcoming projects

Photos: Explore the Constitution Trail gardens

+10 Photos: Explore the Constitution Trail gardens

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

About Constitution Trail

What it is: Constitution Trail is a joint venture between Bloomington and Normal's governments. Its grand opening was May 6, 1989.

Where it is: Much of the trail follows the old Illinois Central Gulf Railroad right of way. Visit pantagraph.com to download the most recent trail map.

What's next: Both Bloomington and Normal have plans to expand the trail in their communities. See this story online for a map of upcoming projects. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A trip to the zoo is like Independence Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News