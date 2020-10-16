Watch now: Bloomington, Normal move forward on Constitution Trail extensions

BLOOMINGTON — Several major Constitution Trail extension projects that could boost connectivity for area cyclists are gaining traction in Bloomington-Normal.
The projects, all identified within the Bloomington and Normal's separate bike and pedestrian master plans, seek to increase safe traveling for pedestrians while repairing and maintaining roadways.
“Both towns have recognized the need to realize the transportation network is not just about autos," said Patrick Dullard, president of Friends of the Constitution Trail. "It has to be safe for people who don’t have autos.”
Friends of the Constitution Trail is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the trail system, created more than 30 years ago as a joint effort between Bloomington and Normal. Dullard said the organization has pushed for some of the projects now underway for many years.
Through Bloomington and Normal's bike and pedestrian plans, local officials have identified six upcoming Constitution Trail extensions and road infrastructure projects.
Upcoming Constitution Trail extensions
The Bloomington City Council last week voted to pursue funding for a $1.3 million project to extend the Constitution Trail from Lafayette Street to Hamilton Road.
The city is seeking $1,041,228 through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and committed $342,557 in local funding for the project if awarded the grant.
The grant program provides up to 80% reimbursement for preliminary engineering, utility relocations, construction engineering and construction costs for eligible projects. Applicants are required to fulfill a 20% local match.
The trail extension is a major project identified in the city's Bicycle Master Plan, a long-term document used to guide the city when planning bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements.
"It will be really nice to connect to the north-south and other areas of the community with this last connection," said Kevin Kothe, Bloomington Director of Public Works.
Kothe said this latest project, combined with two future trail extensions for Hamilton and Fox Creek Road, would provide a "great alternative for different modes of transportation."
Normal also plans to seek a $964,000 ITEP grant for a Constitution Trail extension that would connect Adelaide Street to Parkside Road, said Normal Town Engineer Ryan Otto.
Normal Town Council on Monday will consider committing $241,000 in motor fuel tax proceeds if awarded funding through the state grant program. The total project will cost around $1.2 million.
If approved, the extension will provide a link from the current trail system west from Adelaide Street to Parkside Road, connecting trail users to park amenities and Normal Community West High School, Otto said.
Dullard said the Friends of the Constitution Trail group has long advocated for a connection from Adelaide Street to Parkside Road.
"We're thrilled that they're applying for it (the grant) and certainly hope they get it," he said.
The project may help fulfill a need to link the east and west sides of the community, which Kellie Williams, vice president of McLean County Wheelers, said some cyclists see as lacking in Bloomington-Normal.
"The east-west connectivity is definitely a priority," she said, adding that the lone connection is Constitution Trail, which crosses some busy intersections, such as Vernon Avenue.
"That does come up as an area where more bicyclists, motorists and pedestrians would like to see safety improvements," said Williams.
Eagles Landing trail extension
Construction is underway of a long-anticipated extension of the Constitution Trail in Normal's Eagles Landing subdivision.
The new path will extend Constitution Trail from Eagles Landing to Grove Elementary School and is expected to be completed by late fall.
The town was awarded a grant to complete the project in 2013 through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, but was placed on hold after funding was suspended until late 2014, and the grant suspended indefinitely in 2015.
The state reinstated the grant in June, allowing the town to complete the project.
"It's an exciting project," said Otto. "It's been contemplated since the area was developed."
Projects on the horizon
Bloomington and Normal have three other infrastructure projects in various phases that will include trail extensions.
In Bloomington, Kothe said two projects on Fox Creek and Hamilton Road are expected to connect sections of the existing east-west trail along the southern corridor.
The project are in the pre-final planning stages, and the city hopes to accept bids for construction sometime in 2021. Once completed, the project will have added around 7-miles of trail along Fox Creek and Hamilton Road.
“Any time you can have facilities for pedestrians and bicyclists, it just improves the quality of life within a community," said Craig Shonkwiler, Bloomington City Engineer.
Although several years in the future, there is some potential to add a section of the Constitution Trail along Sugar Creek through the anticipated Jersey Avenue Bridge reconstruction, Kothe said.
If included in the project, the trail would pass under the bridge similar to the Linden Street bridge reconstruction.
"Even though the projects may have different time frames, you don't redo bridges that often," Kothe said, adding that the city is using the reconstruction opportunity, "knowing that there's potential to have a trail there someday."
Normal has also made headway on a few "early action" projects identified in its recently updated Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. The town plans to pursue completion of these projects, which include a mixture of infrastructure projects, programs, policies and studies, over the next three to five years.
One early action project that has completed the design phase is the Kelly Detention Basin Trail, which will connect historic Route 66 trail at its western terminus at Towanda and Shelbourne.
The trail will include a combination of multi-use path and on-street segments that will run through One Normal Plaza up to the existing Constitution Trail, said Otto.
Bicycle boom
The work has been planned for years, but it comes at a time when interest in cycling is booming since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's just absolutely crazy how the cycling boom has just exploded with gyms being closed and people feeling safer outside," said Tom Keller, a member of the McLean County Wheelers and avid cyclist.
Keller, an employee of State Farm, began cycling around 8 years ago. Since then he has biked to work and is looking forward to continued expansion and improvement of the trail system for all cyclers.
"i think the improvement of the signage has been great, especially with the new COVID boom of cycling," said Keller. "I've definitely seen great improvements in supporting, maintaining and making small fixes in what we already have."
Friends of the Constitution Trail is continuing advocating for trail extensions, looking ahead at opportunities the current projects will create years down the line.
Dullard added that Normal's pursuit of the extension from Adelaide to Parkside is proof of the local government's great partnership with community organizations.
"We're really happy that they're moving forward with it," he said. "It's just a great reflection of our working relationship."
To Dullard, Bloomington's Hamilton Road project could open even more opportunities by providing access to future trails beyond the city.
"To get this little spot here done now just creates a huge tourism type of opportunity," he said.
