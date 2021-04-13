Watch now: Bloomington-Normal organizations call on U.S. Senate to pass gun control laws

Community members chant “Prevent gun violence” as an organizer lists off several mass shootings from the past couple years in the U.S. @Pantagraph pic.twitter.com/xnQynHHa0h— Kade Heather (@KadeHeather) April 13, 2021
BLOOMINGTON — Diana Hauman’s husband was released from a Florida hospital 90 minutes before victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting were admitted to the same Florida hospital.
Hauman, of the McLean County League of Women Voters, joined other community organizers in front of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday evening to call on the U.S. Senate to pass two resolutions that would enhance background checks for firearm sales.
“I did not think, ‘Hmm, I wonder how many parents are Democrats and how many parents are Republicans,'” Hauman said. “Gun deaths are not partisan, but it has become a partisan issue,” referring to the two resolutions’ votes garnering support from eight Republican House members.
Stand Up for Social Justice – a community organization that has monthly protests in front of the Bloomington center – chose gun violence for April’s topic in the wake of recent mass shootings, notably two that occurred six days apart and resulted in the most deaths from shootings this year in the U.S.
One was in the Atlanta area when a 21-year-old man opened fire at three spas and massage parlors, killing eight people. The other was less than a week later when a 21-year-old gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store.
There have been 143 mass shootings in the U.S. – 14 in Illinois – in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive, an independent data collection and research group that compiles gun violence incidents daily from law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources.
The Gun Violence Archive defines a mass shooting as an incident which four or more people are shot or killed.
Seventeen were killed in the Stoneman Douglas school shooting, the deadliest in American history after the 1999 killing of 15 at Columbine High School in suburban Denver. That also happened in the month of April.
Sarah Breeden, of McLean County Moms Demand Action, said: “There are lots of different ways prevent gun violence – legislation is one of them.”
One of the resolutions pending Senate approval would strengthen background checks for all firearm sales, closing a private sales “loophole.” Only federally licensed gun dealers are currently required to perform background checks, allowing private sales, including gun shows, to be made without background checks.
The other resolution would extend the FBI’s deadline to conduct background checks from three days to 10 days. Gun sales are currently still allowed to be made if the FBI did not complete the background check within three days.
H.R. 8 passed the House March 11 with a 227-203 vote, while H.R. 1446 also passed the House March 11 with a 219-210 vote.
Opponents argue that gun restrictions violate people’s rights under the Second Amendment. The National Rifle Association has said “our membership has already sent hundreds of thousands of messages to their senators urging them to vote against these bills.”
President Joe Biden also signed a series of executive orders last week aimed at gun regulation.
One order directs the Department of Justice to make rules that would limit “ghost guns,” which are homemade guns often assembled from various parts that do not have serial numbers, allowing the weapon to be untraceable.
Other orders would tighten restrictions on pistol-stabilizing braces, which allows the weapon to be more accurate; and another would establish red flag guidelines for states to use, which allow family members or law enforcement to ask courts to block people from possessing a gun if they present a danger.