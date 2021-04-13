Watch now: Bloomington-Normal organizations call on U.S. Senate to pass gun control laws

BLOOMINGTON — Diana Hauman’s husband was released from a Florida hospital 90 minutes before victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting were admitted to the same Florida hospital.

Hauman, of the McLean County League of Women Voters, joined other community organizers in front of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday evening to call on the U.S. Senate to pass two resolutions that would enhance background checks for firearm sales.

“I did not think, ‘Hmm, I wonder how many parents are Democrats and how many parents are Republicans,'” Hauman said. “Gun deaths are not partisan, but it has become a partisan issue,” referring to the two resolutions’ votes garnering support from eight Republican House members.

Stand Up for Social Justice – a community organization that has monthly protests in front of the Bloomington center – chose gun violence for April’s topic in the wake of recent mass shootings, notably two that occurred six days apart and resulted in the most deaths from shootings this year in the U.S.