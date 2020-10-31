Watch now: Bloomington-Normal police don't anticipate violence after election, but are prepared

BLOOMINGTON — Local law enforcement officials say there are no immediate threats of violence surrounding Election Day, but they are prepared just in case.
Bloomington-Normal police officials say this year is different than previous election years given civil unrest that happened earlier this year following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Bloomington police Chief Greg Scott said they have plans in place to stop protests or celebrations that "go down the road of property destruction or looting." The officers also recently completed crowd management and impartial peacekeeper training.
"These plans are not just dusted off and brought up from another election year," Scot said. "I wish it wasn't a concern, but given the national climate and the way things have gone publicly since June, I think to not be in some sort of a way planning for the worst and hoping for the best would be rather naïve."
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner did not return requests for comment. Normal Mayor Chris Koos was not immediately available.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner echoed Scott's sentiment and said his officers are prepared, but he does not anticipate they will have issues.
"We have no immediate threats at this time," said Bleichner. He added that he was not aware of any threats specific to the election. The entrance of a Walmart location in Normal earlier this week was boarded up, but Bleichner confirmed the situation did not have any correlation to election-related threats.
An email to Normal businesses from town officials dated Tuesday, Oct. 27, said: "Normal PD is working and in contact with local, state and federal partners and will continue to receive input on this fluid situation. Normal PD will continue to evaluate any intelligence information that may indicate any threat to our community. Normal PD will also continue to plan and assess our response to any civil disturbances."
Josh Eddings, assistant manager of Maggie Miley's at 126 E. Beaufort St. in Normal, said they are not planning to board up any windows or doors, but they hope any protests or celebrations are peaceful.
"It has been hard to get through the limitations and restrictions and we are getting by, but any kind of measure that would cost us more to repair or rebuild would just be another hurdle to get over," Eddings said.
Other cities elsewhere are taking similar precautions to protect businesses.
The Decatur city manager said officials have developed a plan in case civil unrest happens in the wake of Tuesday's elections.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recently unveiled a 10-day preparedness plan aimed at preventing looting and chaos on Chicago’s streets around Halloween and the presidential election.
As part of her plan, Lightfoot will increase police patrols across the city while deploying 60 to 300 garbage trucks and other heavy city vehicles to key neighborhood corridors to be used as a blockade on wheels. The Office of Emergency Management and Communications also has held a number of trainings aimed at severe weather, COVID-19 outbreaks and protests related to the election, city officials said.
The city’s been planning for the election “really since late summer,” Lightfoot said, by taking into account “humbling” lessons learned from the summer’s civil unrest.
No matter who wins the elections, Lightfoot urged the public to channel their emotions into peaceful protests.
“We need to deescalate from this long difficult year,” Lightfoot said.
In Washington state, federal, state and local officials have participated in "tabletop" exercises outlining possible scenarios for post-election violence and mayhem. At least 300 National Guard soldiers, recently deployed overseas, are being trained to handle civil unrest.
