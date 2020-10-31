Watch now: Bloomington-Normal police don't anticipate violence after election, but are prepared

BLOOMINGTON — Local law enforcement officials say there are no immediate threats of violence surrounding Election Day, but they are prepared just in case.

Bloomington-Normal police officials say this year is different than previous election years given civil unrest that happened earlier this year following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Bloomington police Chief Greg Scott said they have plans in place to stop protests or celebrations that "go down the road of property destruction or looting." The officers also recently completed crowd management and impartial peacekeeper training.

"These plans are not just dusted off and brought up from another election year," Scot said. "I wish it wasn't a concern, but given the national climate and the way things have gone publicly since June, I think to not be in some sort of a way planning for the worst and hoping for the best would be rather naïve."

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner did not return requests for comment. Normal Mayor Chris Koos was not immediately available.

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner echoed Scott's sentiment and said his officers are prepared, but he does not anticipate they will have issues.