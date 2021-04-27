Watch now: Bloomington-Normal reviews Biden's first 100 days in office

BLOOMINGTON — From people on the street in Bloomington-Normal to business leaders and an Illinois State University professor, impressions of President Joe Biden's first 100 days in office could be summed up as: "So far, so good."
Lane Crothers, professor of politics and government at ISU, said “given the delays in the transition and the nightmare of the Jan. 6 insurrection,” Biden is doing well in his first 100 days as president.
He cited passage of the American Recovery Act and the COVID vaccination rollout as two early accomplishments.
Another accomplishment is the “tone of greater civility” from the White House, said Crothers.
“The president is not dominating every news cycle with vicious, mean-spirited tweets,” he said.
Nathan Kelsey, 30, of Normal, and Gauge Haver, 24, of Bloomington, agreed.
Each said they have not kept up with politics or Biden’s work in office, but they also both said they don't have any complaints about the president.
“I guess I haven’t seen anything that I don’t like. I will say that,” Haver said. “I haven’t heard anything that I was like, ‘Oh, Jesus,’ like the last four years. So, from someone who tries to keep up, but isn’t totally in the know, I’d say I don’t have any gripes, I don’t think, or anything I dislike so far.”
Kelsey agreed about Biden being a refreshing change.
“I don’t think he’s done a terrible job or a great job; I don’t know really how to gauge that,” Kelsey said. “I really respect his push to improve stuff with COVID-19 and get vaccines out and everything just because I think Trump did a bad job. He delayed stuff too much and didn’t really take it seriously until it got too late.”
Michelle Pfarrer, 57, also said she hasn't followed Biden's presidency, but that's because "I don't even want to watch, don't even want to know."
A Rochester, Michigan, native visiting Normal for her job, Pfarrer disagreed with Kelsey regarding Biden's work on eliminating COVID-19.
"What has he done? He hasn't done anything about this," Pfarrer said as she pointed to her KN-95 facemask. She referred to her home state of Michigan's COVID-19 death rate in comparison to positive cases.
"In my opinion, I think the Democrats are trying to turn us into a third-world country," Pfarrer said. "I think it's ridiculous ... and look at our economy ... I think the government's really screwed up and I think he's leading it."
Consumer confidence is an important indicator in how Biden’s efforts are affecting local business, and Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, believes things are looking up.
“As everyone is gaining that confidence, they’re starting to spend more money locally, so that is a good sign,” he said. “As the vaccines are being distributed and people are feeling more comfortable getting out and about, it’s benefiting all of our businesses locally.”
Hoban said he thinks the benefits are coming from a combination of measures, but especially the vaccine rollout.
“The faster we open up, the faster our economy recovers, and that’s what’s been going on in the last couple months for sure,” he said.
Overall, Biden’s first 100 days have been “a little mixed” when it comes to the effect on business, Hoban said.
Some industries, like entertainment venues, could see direct benefits from Biden’s economic plans, while others could face “an unintended consequence, almost like an inverse effect."
“The extended unemployment benefits right now are making it a little difficult on some of our smaller businesses because some people could actually make a little bit more money on unemployment compared to going back to work at some of the entry-level positions,” Hoban said.
It’s still unclear what Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure package will include, which could affect local projects.
“Infrastructure is always a good thing. It’s great to invest back in the community and in the state," Hoban said. "They create really well-paying jobs, so I don’t think you can go wrong when you invest in infrastructure."
However, some local businesses have indicated they are concerned with how the economic packages will be paid for, and "over some of the rumors or rumblings about some of the tax hikes that could be coming,” Hoban said.
The first 100 days of a president’s term “tells us absolutely nothing at all” about what the next four years will bring, Crothers said. “What did we know about COVID in the first 100 days of Trump’s term?”
Watch now: Illinois is losing a U.S. House seat. What McLean County political leaders think the outcome will be.
Crothers said people point to all the measures passed and actions taken during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first 100 days in office but overlook that most of those were thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Among challenges Biden faces is “vaccine hesitancy” among a large portion of the American public, which could lead to more COVID-19 variants and prolong the health crisis, said Crothers.
Another challenge will be rebuilding the relationships with other countries that were damaged in the last four years, he said.
“It’s much easier to hurt a relationship than to build one,” said Crothers.
“The thing about this president is he is as well prepared as anyone else has ever been” after serving 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as vice president, said Crothers. “One of the advantages Joe Biden has is he already had contacts across the political spectrum.”
But he still faces strong opposition from Republicans as well as Democrats on the left who think Biden’s agenda doesn’t go far enough, said Crothers.
Derrick Foster, 35, of Bloomington, said he thinks Biden has done “a wonderful job.”
“As far as what I’ve seen in the news and stuff, I think he’s handled every situation that comes his way the best way, I think, to move us forward and bring us all together as one, as a nation,” Foster said.
“He has taken every situation and put it as if it was everybody’s situation and made it to where we can all come together. And as far as the stimulus goes, he’s doing a wonderful job with that, too, I’ve seen. So, I like him.”
20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past
20 B–N places of the past
Grand Hotel
The Jefferson Cafeteria
College Hills Mall
University Cinemas
Double Nickel Drive-In
The first Steak ’n Shake
The Eureka Co. (later Electrolux)
Mr. Quick Drive-In
Old Main
Miller's Hardware
Gil's Country Inn
Cotton's Village Inn
The Sinorak
F.W. Woolworth
Biasi's Drug Store
General Electric
Livingston's Department Store
Bombay Bicycle Club
Red Lion Inn
Metropole Pool Hall
You may also like...
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota