Watch now: Bloomington-Normal reviews Biden's first 100 days in office

However, some local businesses have indicated they are concerned with how the economic packages will be paid for, and "over some of the rumors or rumblings about some of the tax hikes that could be coming,” Hoban said.

The first 100 days of a president’s term “tells us absolutely nothing at all” about what the next four years will bring, Crothers said. “What did we know about COVID in the first 100 days of Trump’s term?”

Crothers said people point to all the measures passed and actions taken during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first 100 days in office but overlook that most of those were thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Among challenges Biden faces is “vaccine hesitancy” among a large portion of the American public, which could lead to more COVID-19 variants and prolong the health crisis, said Crothers.

Another challenge will be rebuilding the relationships with other countries that were damaged in the last four years, he said.

“It’s much easier to hurt a relationship than to build one,” said Crothers.