Watch now: Bloomington-Normal reviews Biden's first 100 days

The first 100 days of a president’s term “tells us absolutely nothing at all” about what the next four years will bring, Crothers said. “What did we know about COVID in the first 100 days of Trump’s term?”

Crothers said people point to all the measures passed and actions taken during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first 100 days in office but overlook that most of those were thrown out by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Among challenges Biden faces is “vaccine hesitancy” among a large portion of the American public, which could lead to more COVID-19 variants and prolong the health crisis, said Crothers.

Another challenge will be rebuilding the relationships with other countries that were damaged in the last four years, he said.

“It’s much easier to hurt a relationship than to build one,” said Crothers.

“The thing about this president is he is as well prepared as anyone else has ever been” after serving 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as vice president, said Crothers. “One of the advantages Joe Biden has is he already had contacts across the political spectrum.”