Watch now: Bloomington OKs firefighters contract, landmark status for former State Farm headquarters

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders have approved a four-year agreement between the city and Bloomington Firefighters Local 49, set to begin May 1.

Among the 19 new provisions in the contract is a set of pay increases, starting with a 2.5% salary boost in the first year, and continuing with a 2.25% increase for the next three years. Also in place is a 25-year longevity pay step at 15%.

Because of the raises, the city will pay an additional $229,201 the first year of the contract, $211,438 in year two, $216,195 in year three and $221,060 in year four.

The City Council reached the unanimous agreement Monday.

"We think this is a good agreement. It happened in a way that was collaborative," Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said, adding that the city and the union had to meet twice to reach a deal.