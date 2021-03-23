Watch now: Bloomington OKs firefighters contract, landmark status for former State Farm headquarters

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders have approved a four-year agreement between the city and Bloomington Firefighters Local 49, set to begin May 1.
Among the 19 new provisions in the contract is a set of pay increases, starting with a 2.5% salary boost in the first year, and continuing with a 2.25% increase for the next three years. Also in place is a 25-year longevity pay step at 15%.
Because of the raises, the city will pay an additional $229,201 the first year of the contract, $211,438 in year two, $216,195 in year three and $221,060 in year four.
The City Council reached the unanimous agreement Monday.
"We think this is a good agreement. It happened in a way that was collaborative," Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said, adding that the city and the union had to meet twice to reach a deal.
Also included in the new agreement are provisions requiring firefighters to live within 50 miles of the city, allowing the fire chief to temporarily assign a captain as a deputy chief for up to 180 days, prohibiting cannabis use and increasing the annual shoe allowance maximum reimbursement to $200.
Local president Eric Hall said union members on March 19 voted 55 to 1 to approve the contract.
"This is the first time any of our members can think of that we have completed a contract before it expired," Hall said.
Former State Farm headquarters gets landmark status
The Bloomington City Council on Monday also unanimously approved designating the former State Farm corporate headquarters building a local historic landmark, capping a nearly two-year bid to attain that status.
Council members also approved applying a S-4 historic zoning overlay to the high-rise at 112 E. Washington St.
Both measures, which The Pantagraph has tracked since they were endorsed by the Bloomington Historic Preservation Commission in January and by the Bloomington Planning Commission in February, serve as the most significant change to the 1928-era, Art Deco-style structure since it gained its sole occupants last year.
Keplr Vision, parent company for All About Eyes and dozens of other optical businesses, took over the top four floors last spring, after it signed a multi-year lease with owner Rockford-based Urban Equity Properties, who bought the building in October 2019.
The Franklin Park Foundation in August 2019 filed a petition nominating the property for the status and overlay.
With the designation, the structure now qualifies for a share of $125,000 in annual city historic preservation grant awards. With the overlay, future alterations to the building must now follow a strict set of guidelines.
In other business, Council approved:
- Appointing Jennifer Langley to the McLean County Regional Planning Commission. Reappointing Cody Hendricks to the Citizens’ Beautification Committee, Anthony Jones to the Human Relations Commission and Terry Ballantini to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
- Spending a $1,414,583.71 to replace city vehicles, including eight police sport utility vehicles, a transport van, five heavy-duty trucks and a dump truck.
- A $477,600 contract with Donohue & Associates, Inc. for improvements to the water division's supervisory control and data acquisition system.
- A $505,840 agreement with Stark Excavating for the FY2021 Sugar Creek Pump Station Improvements Project.
- Adopting the Official 2020 Zoning Map for the City of Bloomington.
- Paying Maurer Stutz, Inc. $58,000 for additional work on the Sugar Creek lift station and force main.
- Amending the city's Water Leak Adjustment Policy.
- A zoning map amendment for 2.95 acres in the Hawthorne Commercial Subdivision, south of General Electric Road.
- A preliminary plan and a special use permit for 7.31-acre planned unit development south of Southgate Drive and East of Main Street.
