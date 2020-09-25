Watch now: Bloomington Public Library leaders seek city support for expansion plan

“Much of that work is still useable and they are working with what is there already to see how this can become a reality,” Westerhout said.

What’s next?

Next steps will include the board presenting before council a proposal for what the scaled-back plan could look like.

Westerhout said that would likely occur during a non-voting meeting so that council members have time to think.

“That could happen here soon, but we have to see what the council’s schedule is like,” said Westerhout.

When asked if the coronavirus pandemic could prevent the renovations from moving forward, Gleason said that it was unlikely.

“There is not much that we have postponed,” Gleason said. “We are not going to let COVID impact the things that we know we need to do.”

If the board gets the green light, then trustees can begin the bidding process. Renovations could begin in late spring next year.