Watch now: Bloomington Public Library leaders seek city support for expansion plan

BLOOMINGTON — Library officials are preparing to take the next step toward a long-discussed expansion for the Bloomington Public Library, with a vision scaled back from original plans.
Officials have long discussed expanding the facility, which opened in 1977 and underwent renovations to improve accessibility in 2006. Now, the library's board could soon take the next step in what would be a long process leading up to construction, which might begin next spring.
“All of this depends on council approval after we present to them later this year,” said Julian Westerhout, president of the library board. “The earliest we can get anything to happen would likely be in spring 2021.”
Delays that lasted nearly two decades were the result of failed informal negotiations between the library board and city over what renovations were necessary and what was feasible based on space at the current facility, 205 E. Olive Street.
Officials ultimately came up with a scaled-back version of what was initially envisioned as a $30 million project, according to library director Jeanne Hamilton. The new proposal could cost around $15 million and includes adding 20,000 square feet to the 52,000-square-foot site.
“Our population is much larger now than it was when the library was first built and so we need to accommodate that,” Hamilton said, adding that the library regularly hosted performers and speakers each month before the pandemic began.
City Manager Tim Gleason said he supports moving forward with modest improvements and consistently talks with Hamilton and Westerhout.
“When you go into a project like this you don’t want to be short-sighted either and just meet the needs of today and not have a vision for 10, 20, 30 years down the road,” said Gleason, who became city manager in 2018.
The last five years
Two main issues have been at the forefront of discussions between city and library officials — whether the library should move to a new facility and how much the project should cost.
Particularly in the last five years, a recurring point of concern has been the possibility of moving the library to a new location.
In 2015, then-Ward 9 Alderman Jim Fruin suggested moving the library to the Commerce Bank building in the 100 block of North Center Street to attract more people to downtown.
Other potential downtown locations have been discussed as well.
The city’s Downtown Task Force in September 2018 proposed a project to replace the aging Market Street parking deck with a new library, a Connect Transit bus transfer station and public parking. The measure was rejected by council members who ultimately agreed that the library should stay where it is.
“Over the years, many different options have been discussed," Hamilton said, "and we really heard in our most recent presentations to the council that they are really affirmed to expanding on this site, and the library board is on board with that."
Another main sticking point over the years has been cost; city officials previously wouldn’t commit to proposed projects in the $30 million range.
The Bloomington Public Library board on multiple occasions has proposed tax levy increases to help fund the facility renovations.
In 2017, the library's levy was proposed to increase 3% — from $4.68 million payable in 2017 to $4.82 million payable in 2018. Last year, the library proposed a balanced $5.76 million operating and maintenance budget for fiscal year 2021, which began May 1, 2020. It called for a 2.1% increase, or $119,219, from this year’s budget of about $5.64 million.
Gleason said renovations can be funded in a number of ways, including bonds taken out for other city projects.
“The cost has always been a large issue,” said Hamilton. “It’s not just the construction or any renovations, it's also paying for design work, which we have been doing for the last five years.”
The library board in 2015 hired Farnsworth Group for $80,500 to conduct a feasibility study and provide several conceptual site plans for expanding the library at its current site. Results showed that the library was “structurally sound,” and Westerhout said that is still the case.
Trustees in 2018 agreed to pay Farnsworth an additional $14,850 to provide more site planning services.
That work isn’t going to waste. Bloomington Public Library trustees earlier this year selected Engberg Anderson Architects of Rosemont to work on the scaled-down library expansion plan. Westerhout said the architecture firm is using research from Farnsworth to put together conceptual designs that would be presented before the Bloomington City Council later this year.
“Much of that work is still useable and they are working with what is there already to see how this can become a reality,” Westerhout said.
What’s next?
Next steps will include the board presenting before council a proposal for what the scaled-back plan could look like.
Westerhout said that would likely occur during a non-voting meeting so that council members have time to think.
“That could happen here soon, but we have to see what the council’s schedule is like,” said Westerhout.
When asked if the coronavirus pandemic could prevent the renovations from moving forward, Gleason said that it was unlikely.
“There is not much that we have postponed,” Gleason said. “We are not going to let COVID impact the things that we know we need to do.”
If the board gets the green light, then trustees can begin the bidding process. Renovations could begin in late spring next year.
“We are looking forward to seeing this project be allowed to grow and be flexible as a service provider for the next few decades,” Westerhout said.
Photos: Bloomington library looks to address needs with fewer dollars
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.