Watch now: Bloomington public works officials detail need for sewer assessment

Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy also plans to ask the council to consider whether to place on a future meeting agenda bringing back recommendations made by Downtown Task Force in the fall of 2017, recommendations; waiving food and beverage tax late fees and penalties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and extending the hours of parking enforcement to until 6:30 p.m.

But the recommendations were "derailed over controversy surrounding the catalyst project," Mathy wrote in aldermanic request forms submitted for review at the council's monthly committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday. "At this time we have collectively decided the library will expand in (its current) place, so that is no longer a concern. That means we should be able to accept the concepts and ideas that are in the rest of the report. Staff will have guidance on how to move forward."