Watch now: Bloomington public works officials detail need for sewer assessment

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington public works officials are presenting sanitary sewer assessment and maintenance details during the City Council's work session Monday night.
Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy also plans to ask the council to consider whether to place on a future meeting agenda bringing back recommendations made by Downtown Task Force in the fall of 2017, recommendations; waiving food and beverage tax late fees and penalties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and extending the hours of parking enforcement to until 6:30 p.m.
The task force proposed a set of ideas intended to create inviting public spaces through beautification and public art and making the downtown more friendly to foot traffic.
The improvements did not include a proposed catalyst project to replace the deteriorating, 45-year-old Market Street parking deck with a structure housing the Bloomington Public Library, a Connect Transit bus transfer station and public parking that was the centerpiece of a report the task force approved Oct. 24, 2017.
But the recommendations were "derailed over controversy surrounding the catalyst project," Mathy wrote in aldermanic request forms submitted for review at the council's monthly committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday. "At this time we have collectively decided the library will expand in (its current) place, so that is no longer a concern. That means we should be able to accept the concepts and ideas that are in the rest of the report. Staff will have guidance on how to move forward."
