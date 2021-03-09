Watch now: Bloomington rally focuses on voting rights, campaign finance reform

BLOOMINGTON – Jim Parr joined a group of 16 people Tuesday afternoon not only because he already knew several of them, but because he, along with the group, thinks much of the U.S. government system is “undemocratic” – or trending that way.
Community members and organizations, led by Stand Up for Social Justice, spoke and held signs on the front lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts for about a 20-minute “For the People” vigil, advocating for the passage of U.S. House Resolution 1.
Among dozens of provisions within, the 791-page resolution is broken into three divisions: voting, campaign finance, and ethics.
It would overhaul and centralize the country’s electoral system and expand access to voting.
The legislation comes as some Republican-led statehouses have recently moved in the opposite direction – restricting voter access – an effort that was amplified by former President Donald Trump’s repeated false claims of a stolen 2020 election.
“We need a national (voting) system so that every American, at all times, in every election, has their right to vote protected,” said Mike Matejka, co-chair of Not in Our Town Bloomington-Normal.
The legislation would also bring more transparency to campaign finance disclosures, prohibit politicians and staff from using their positions to advance their financial interests and other ethics reforms.
Additionally, as state legislatures prepare for the once-a-decade congressional district map redrawing, the resolution would strip that task from statehouses and create independent, nonpartisan commissions to redraw maps, ending a traditionally partisan practice known as “gerrymandering.”
Parr’s sign read: “End Gerrymander,” which he said is “just undemocratic.”
“It is used to favor one party over another and that shouldn’t be done,” Parr said. “Gerrymandering – they can ensure that whichever party is doing it gets more seats than the other party.”
Julie Prandi, a lead organizer of the event and member of the Stand Up for Social Justice community organization, and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal, said there are many important parts in the resolution, but that voting is central to democracy.
“Of course, the burning issue is access to voting,” Prandi said through a microphone as cars drove past with intermittent honks.
HR 1, among other provisions, would require states to automatically register eligible voters, offer same-day registration, offer up to 15 days of early voting and expand vote-by-mail options.
The resolution awaits a vote in the Senate after it passed the House March 3 on a nearly partisan 220-210 vote. It faces an uphill effort for ultimate approval, however, as it will require 60 votes to pass in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats.
In the House, all but one Democrat voted “Yes” on the resolution, while all Republicans either voted “No” or did not vote. Central Illinois lawmakers were mostly against the measure.
Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, and Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, each voted “No” on the resolution, while Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, did not vote. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, whose district wraps west and south of Peoria, voted “Yes” on the resolution.
LaHood in a statement called the resolution “Democrats’ ‘landmark’ piece of legislation,” and said it is “just a political power grab that will undermine the security of our electoral system.”
Linda Foster, president of the NAACP Bloomington-Normal branch, said “voting is done everywhere … In every industry there is voting, but yet in our own country, we’re trying to limit how you do it.”
“Voting rights has been on the ballot for a long time and most definitely since Black and brown people started to really vote,” Foster said.
Historic Black voter turnout in cities like Atlanta, Philadelphia and Detroit helped flip their states in favor of President Joe Biden and other Democrats in the 2020 election.
“It wasn’t a problem before with the way that the structure was set. Now we want to change the structure because of the voting patterns,” Foster said. “Read it for what it is: we know that voting is integral to democracy.”
Prandi said the groups – also including the YWCA of Bloomington-Normal, New Covenant Community, and the ACLU of Central Illinois – assemble every second Tuesday of the month for different topics. Tuesday’s event was initially planned for February, but “it was just too cold,” Prandi said.
She said they typically decide on a topic when the day is nearer “to try to get something in the news.”
The next vigil is planned for April 13 at 5:30 p.m.