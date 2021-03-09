Watch now: Bloomington rally focuses on voting rights, campaign finance reform

The resolution awaits a vote in the Senate after it passed the House March 3 on a nearly partisan 220-210 vote. It faces an uphill effort for ultimate approval, however, as it will require 60 votes to pass in the Senate, which is split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats.

In the House, all but one Democrat voted “Yes” on the resolution, while all Republicans either voted “No” or did not vote. Central Illinois lawmakers were mostly against the measure.

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, and Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, each voted “No” on the resolution, while Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, did not vote. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, whose district wraps west and south of Peoria, voted “Yes” on the resolution.

LaHood in a statement called the resolution “Democrats’ ‘landmark’ piece of legislation,” and said it is “just a political power grab that will undermine the security of our electoral system.”

Linda Foster, president of the NAACP Bloomington-Normal branch, said “voting is done everywhere … In every industry there is voting, but yet in our own country, we’re trying to limit how you do it.”